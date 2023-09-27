Nitro Games has received approx. 430,000 EUR funding

The project has progressed following the project plan and therefore Nitro Games has now received the second installment of funding from Business Finland. The project is closely tied to Nitro Games’ strategy and the development of the game portfolio. The project supports further development of the game portfolio as Nitro Games is seeking new ways of bringing mobile games to the market with reduced time-to-market.

The funding is in the form of a soft loan. The first installment of the approved funding was raised at the beginning of the project. There is still approx. 640,000 EUR left of the approved funding after this second installment, to be received against reports of project progress. The estimated project duration is 1.2.2023 – 30.6.2025.

The terms of the funding have been communicated in a previous company release dated 3 March 2023:

https://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/r/nitro-games-to-receive-approx--1-5m-eur-funding-from-business-finland,c3727140

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

