Jonas Warrer appointed acting group CEO of GiG

Pressrelease

Gaming Innovation Group

Following September’s announcement of Richard Brown stepping down from the role of CEO, the GiG Board of Directors has appointed Jonas Warrer as the acting group CEO effective from today. Jonas Warrer is currently the CEO of GiG’s Media division and will take on dual responsibility until the proposed process of the entities split is complete. Richard Brown will continue to support the business in an advisory board position until 31st December 2023 while the Platform & Sportbook division has secured strong leadership of Richard Carter, appointed as its CEO back in August.

Mr Warrer joined GiG in September 2017 through the acquisition of Rebel Penguin Aps, where he was founder and managing director. He has since worked to build up GiG Media, stepping up as Managing Director for the business unit since October 2019. GiG Media has seen a strong and impressive development under his leadership.

GiG initiated a strategic review earlier this year with the intention to split the Company into two separate companies, GiG Media and Platform & Sportsbook, giving the business units the potential to grow faster than in the current corporate structure. 

Petter Nylander, Executive Chairman of GiG says: “We are very pleased to appoint Jonas as acting CEO through the process of splitting GiG into two distinct entities to enhance future expansion and drive shareholder value, in addition to his role as head of GiG Media. He has long experience within GiG and the industry and has been part of GiG’s executive management for 4 years”. 

For further information, please contact:
Petter Nylander, Executive Chairman of GiG, petter.nylander@gig.com +46 76 525 09 55


About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Fem fallgropar med vilande bolag – så navigerar du runt dem

Pernilla Frisk är affärjurist på Nordea Private Banking.
Pernilla Frisk är affärjurist på Nordea Private Banking.Foto: Mikael Sjöberg

Planerar du att sälja din verksamhet och därefter låta bolaget vila? Då finns det ett antal saker som måste beaktas – annars kan det hända att ditt bolag ur skattesynpunkt inte anses som vilande.

Extern länk: Läs mer om Nordea Private Bankings erbjudande

Många företagare som säljer sin verksamhet väljer att vänta och låter bolaget vila i fem år innan de tar ut kapitalet. Anledningen är att skatten då kan bli 25 procent istället för 55 procent. Men ibland visar det sig att det man trodde var ett vilande bolag inte alls är det.

Eftersom området rent juridiskt är relativt snårigt gäller det att vara noggrann och förutseende för att inte trampa snett, konstaterar Nordea Private Bankings affärjurist Pernilla Frisk.

– Det finns en del fällor med vilande bolag som är viktiga att känna till, säger hon.

Här listar hon fem fallgropar som du kanske borde åtgärda innan verksamheten säljs. Åtminstone om du tänkt dig att ha ett vilande bolag.

1. Fortsatt drift i annat bolag

Har du som företagare delat upp olika verksamhetsgrenar i flera bolag? Om du säljer ett av dem, men har kvar någon del av verksamheten som tidigare legat i samma koncern som det sålda bolaget, finns det risk för att du inte kan ha ett vilande bolag.

– Anledningen är du kan anses vara verksam i betydande omfattning i ett bolag som bedriver samma eller likartad verksamhet, förklarar Pernilla Frisk.

Detta gäller även om du har flyttat över kapital till ett annat bolag och bedriver någon typ av verksamhet i det mottagande bolaget.

2. Närstående bedriver drift i annat bolag

En annan fallgrop kan vara om man någon gång har gjort ett generationsskifte. Om ni är två syskon som delat upp verksamheten i två bolag och sedan drivit varsitt, finns det risk för att ingen av er kan sälja av sin verksamhet och ha ett vilande bolag. Det spelar ingen roll om generationsskiftet gjordes för flera decennier sedan.

Om ni däremot är kusiner som tagit över bolagen kan ni som säljare ha ett vilande bolag. Det beror på att kusiner inte ses som närstående utifrån ett skattemässigt perspektiv.

– Sedan några år tillbaka finns det en ny lagstiftning för att underlätta generationsskiften, men reglerna är ändå komplicerade, menar Pernilla Frisk.

3. Fortsatt anställning

Om du säljer samtliga aktier i ett bolag påverkas inte den skattemässiga statusen i det vilande bolaget av en eventuell anställning.

– Bedömningen blir dock en annan om du som ägare – eller någon närstående – har kvar andelar i det sålda bolaget, då kan du i de flesta fall inte ha ett vilande bolag, betonar Pernilla Frisk.

Detta gäller också om du återinvesterar i köparbolaget och någon i närståendekretsen fortsatt är anställd i bolaget.

4. Aktiv kapitalförvaltning

Hur aktiv man som ägare kan vara när det gäller att placera kapital i sitt vilande bolag är ovisst. Det finns rättsfall som visar att man själv kan fatta beslut om vissa omplaceringar, men det är oklart var gränsen går. Högsta instans har godkänt att ägare omplacerat cirka 20 procent av kapitalet och gjort cirka 50 köp- och säljtransaktioner under ett år.

För att undvika att man hamnar i en tvist med Skatteverket rekommenderar Pernilla Frisk att man förvaltar kapitalet diskretionärt, det vill säga överlåter placeringsbesluten till banken eller en annan förvaltare.

– Vi brukar även förorda att man är försiktig med att placera kapitalet i onoterade värdepapper, eftersom det kan öka risken för att bolaget inte anses vara vilande, påpekar hon.

5. Omstrukturering och enskild egendom

Slutligen, för att man ska kunna ha ett vilande bolag krävs det i vissa fall att man behöver göra en omstrukturering innan verksamheten säljs.

– Enkelt förklarat så säljer man aktierna i bolaget till underpris till ett nybildat bolag. Därefter säljer det nya bolaget aktierna i verksamhetsbolaget och köpeskillingen landar in i holdingbolaget, som man sedan låter bli vilande, säger Pernilla Frisk.

Även om aktierna i verksamhetsbolaget är enskild egendom, så innebär det inte att aktierna i det nya bolaget per automatik blir det.

– Här är det viktigt att ta hjälp av en jurist för att säkerställa så att även de nya aktierna blir enskilda.

Extern länk: Ta reda på mer om hur Private Bankings jurister kan hjälpa dig vid förändringar i ditt företag

 

