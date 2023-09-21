Novoserve chooses Smartoptics for high-capacity and cost-efficient DWDM

Novoserve specializes in bare metal hosting solutions with over 10TB capacity, 7,000 dedicated servers deployed and 10 points of presence. The IaaS provider has three data centers in the Netherlands and one in the US state of New Jersey. To meet growing bandwidth needs, Novoserve needed to upgrade the capacity of its backbone network. After evaluating Smartoptics open line systems and a competing solution, a decision was made to move forward with Smartoptics based on advantages including ease of use, 400G-readiness and cost efficiency.

“Smartoptics offers a resilient and truly plug-and-play solution that’s so easy I hardly even needed the management interface. The solution is also 400G-ready, which provides a cost-efficient and simple migration path once we upgrade switches and routers. We have a great personal relationship with Smartoptics – everything is fast, flexible and simple – the way it should be. From now on we are turning to Smartoptics first for all our optical transport needs,” says Rens Ariens, CTO, Novoserve.

Following the Smartoptics deployments in 2023, Novoserve has ten DCP-M open line systems with 84 100G DWDM links. These links interconnect the data centers in the Netherlands and deliver 8.4TB of capacity. The DCP-1203 transponder is also used for a breakout application from 400G to four times 100G.

“Our DCP-404 muxponder has been a popular choice for 100G aggregation since its release last year. This year, we launched the the DCP-1203 transponder, which provides triple the capacity of the DCP-404 with three 400G ports. Novoserve’s network has significant traffic, making this high-density solution well aligned with their needs. We are pleased to have earned Novoserve’s trust and to showcase the vast potential of the DCP-1203 in one of its first deployments,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO, Smartoptics.

About Smartoptics

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com/





About Novoserve

Novoserve is a Dutch Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider with over 10TB capacity, 7,000 dedicated servers deployed and 10 points of presence. We provide high-performance and highly secure bare metal servers to AdTech, gaming, content delivery, reseller and fintech customers. The network is powered by three data centers in the Netherlands and one in the US state of New Jersey. We pride ourselves on maintaining a low carbon footprint and being at the forefront of technology and connectivity.

For additional information about Novoserve, please visit https://novoserve.com/





