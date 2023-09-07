Hoppa till innehållet

Anuvu Signs Strategic Reseller Agreement with Nowhere Networks for Nearshore Connectivity

Pressrelease

Reseller agreement boosts Anuvu’s connectivity portfolio with low-latency options for nearshore and port-based customer operations.

Nowhere Networks

LOS ANGELES, September 7, 2023Anuvu, the leading provider of connectivity and entertainment solutions for worldwide airline, maritime, and non-theatrical markets, today announces the signing of a two-year reseller agreement with Nowhere Networks, a leader in nearshore connectivity solutions.

The deal expands Anuvu’s robust connectivity portfolio, enhancing its offering of low-latency solutions for nearshore and port-based customers around the globe, enabling their provision of internet access and customer operations through direct connection to in-port antennas. 

Nowhere Networks has the world’s largest land based maritime high speed internet network, providing unparalleled connectivity to ships with high bandwidth and low latency. By using Nowhere Networks in-house developed solution, including high performance tracking antennas, ships can obtain high speed internet access and more bandwidth with lower latency than any other radio-based technology on the market.

“Anuvu continues to invest in the very latest solutions to provide customers with the most reliable connectivity,” said Kevin Fielder, Vice President, Anuvu. “Our reseller agreement with Nowhere Networks not only equips us to better empower our clients in delivering reliable internet access and onboard entertainment to passengers, but also ensures the avoidance of interference with other technologies.

“Anuvu has an exceptional reputation when it comes to bringing the most effective connectivity solutions to the maritime sector – we’re proud to partner with them as an official reseller of Nowhere Networks’ high-capacity internet solution,” said Asbjörn Frydenlund, CEO, Nowhere Networks. “This collaboration represents an important step in being able to offer cruise ships around the world a high-performance connection in ports. In addition, cruise ships can also use our high-performance network further out to sea, which is the most comprehensive on the market today.”

- ENDS -

About Anuvu    

Anuvu’s team of global experts manage connectivity and content requirements for demanding mobility markets including government, airlines, cruise lines, and mission-critical maritime, and energy applications. Anuvu’s flexible and agile approach enables us to adopt the newest technology for a superior customer experience, and we take pride in maximizing the performance of today while optimizing for tomorrow. Our goal is to provide mobility clients with reliable, scalable, and affordable solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of their passengers and guests. 

About Nowhere Networks

Nowhere Networks is a Swedish fast-growing innovative high-tech company that develops its own cost-effective radio-based broadband solution for the shipping industry. Our business concept is to offer broadband services with high speed and high quality to ships at a significantly lower cost compared to older systems and other available solutions in the market.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.    

Follow Anuvu on LinkedIn and X for further updates and insights or visit anuvu.com. 

Media contacts:    

Amber George / Caroline Reich / Sophie Oldroyd 

8020 Communications  

Anuvu@8020comms.com 

