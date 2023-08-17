Hoppa till innehållet

BCIX finds upgrade path to 400G networking with Smartoptics

Pressrelease

Oslo, Norway – August 17, 2023 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that Berlin Commercial Internet Exchange (BCIX), Berlin’s leading internet exchange point, has chosen Smartoptics to increase 100G capacity between data centers. The solution also provides a cost-efficient and future-proof upgrade path to 400G.

Smartoptics

Berlin Commercial Internet Exchange (BCIX) is a neutral, not-for-profit internet exchange providing peering and interconnection services in Berlin. The internet exchange actively engages with a community of people interested in technology to address future connectivity challenges together. Two of these challenges were to increase 100G connections and create a flexible future upgrade path to 400G for the DWDM links interconnecting BCIX’s data centers.

The Smartoptics DCP-404 muxponder was selected along with 400G-ready muxes and transceivers to enable more 100G links without having to make a major investment in new active DWDM equipment. The solution will give BCIX a low-cost way of increasing capacity today. It also makes it possible to upgrade to 400G later by upgrading the switches and re-using the same optics.

“We pride ourselves on taking a long-term perspective in our optical networking investments, and the DCP-404 proved to be an excellent investment. The reason is that it enables a smooth future transition to 400G at a very competitive price," says André Grüneberg, Managing Director, BCIX.

With remote breakout functionality, open standards and support for embedding, the solution’s flexibility will enable BCIX to use multiple 100G ports with different switches and devices. 

"We loved the creativity Smartoptics exhibited in supporting us, together with partner MG Future, to find the best solution for our unique needs,” says André.

The specifics of the use case made it rare and required a creative solution. The Smartoptics network elements worked as expected because of their flexible design and ease of configuration.

“We had a high level of confidence that our technology would deliver and meet BCIX’s needs in this unique use case. This was also made possible by our close collaboration with our long-standing value add partner MG Future and with BCIX, where our experts were in close dialogue, brainstorming and getting feedback. This deployment is a testament to the flexibility of our products, showing that they can be used in all kinds of creative scenarios to meet a wide variety of needs in a cost-efficient manner,” says Björn Rougén, VP Sales Europe at Smartoptics.

For more information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com 





About Smartoptics
Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.
For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com/


About BCIX
BCIX is the leading Internet Exchange Point in Berlin. We operate a distributed infrastructure between 11 data centers across the city of Berlin, providing peering and interconnection services to our partners.
We serve nearly 150 connected networks with a peak bandwidth of 900 Gigabits per second (Gbps).
As a community we form a nexus for Berlin's rapidly growing and highly creative Internet scene, organized in a neutral, not-for-profit association. Our friends and associates from businesses and academic institutions support us in serving the internet at large. We are pleased to meet each other regularly at our roundtables.
For more information, please visit us at https://www.bcix.de/



