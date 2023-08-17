Hoppa till innehållet

Annons

OMXSPI

-1,34%

S&P 500

+0,16%

FTSE 100

-0,48%

DAX

-0,52%

NIKKEI

-0,44%

A vise man once said: "Everything should be made as simple as possible, - but not simpler"

Pressrelease

Loyal Solutions SaaS platform loyalty technology enables state-of-the art user experiences for Visa clients across the globe.

Loyal Solutions A/S

Check out this state-of-the-art loyalty platform , with a market leading and award winning user experience and super simple installation (Its SaaS).

Let VMLS, powered by Loyal Solutions, improve your customer retention and customer loyalty -  because it simply works:

a. One VMLS client (subscription model) reduced churn by 53% in one year.

b. 76% of customers are shopping more often and have a higher average purchase, if you run an attractive loyalty program, so why wait ?

Check out how simple it is: Please copy URL to your browser.   www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHpeJU2glVQ

For more information please contact:

Peter Kisbye,CEO
+45 21 28 69 60
pki@loyalsolutions.eu

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill du bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1180kr
Prenumerera