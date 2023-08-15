Bravida announces changes in Group management

Andreas Alsén has an extensive background from companies such as Boston Consulting Group and specialises in strategy, innovation processes and streamlining. In the COEO role, he will help improve Bravida’s profitability in the areas of service and installation and support the work on innovation and digitalisation to future-proof Bravida’s offering, delivery and productivity.

Mattias Johansson, CEO and Group President comments:

“I’m delighted to welcome Andreas Alsén to Bravida. His appointment is part of our efforts to be and remain an industry leader in installation and service. Andreas’ expertise is unique and tailor-made for accelerating Bravida’s development, and his experience will make a strong contribution as we now take the next step in our development journey.”

Johnny Hey has decided to move on in his career and will therefore be leaving Bravida. He will remain in his role until the end of the year and will continue to be part of Group management until then. Recruitment of a new Head of Division Denmark is under way.

Magnus Liljefors is leaving his posts as Chief Legal Officer and member of Group management. By being released from these roles, he will be able to devote himself entirely going forward to working on acquisitions and to his role as Head of M&A. He continues to report to CEO and Group President Mattias Johansson.

Mattias Johansson, CEO and Group President comments:

“I would like to thank both Johnny Hey and Magnus Liljefors for their dedicated efforts in Group management. Their experience and expertise in their respective areas of responsibility have contributed to Bravida’s market-leading position. I wish Johnny all the best in his future career and look forward to continuing working with him in the autumn. It is also with great anticipation that I continue to work closely with Magnus Liljefors in his efforts to further strengthen Bravida’s acquisition capacity solely in his role of Head of M&A.”

As of 21 August 2023, Bravida’s Group management will consist of:

CEO and Group President; CFO; Head of Division Norway; Head of Division Finland; Head of Division Denmark; Head of Division South; Head of Division Stockholm; Head of Division North; Head of Division Growth Segment; COEO, CHRO and CPO.

For additional information, please contact:

Liselotte Stray

Head of Group Communications

liselotte.stray@bravida.se

+46 76 852 38 11

