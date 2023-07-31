DDM Holding AG applies for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that the Board of Directors of DDM Holding AG (“DDM Holding”) has resolved to apply for the delisting of DDM Holding’s shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (“First North”).

The decision is due to DDM Holding not meeting the listing requirements as the majority shareholder, DDM Group Finance S.A, has an ownership level of over 95 per cent of its shares, as well as there being limited liquidity in the shares despite DDM engaging a liquidity provider since 2019.

The delisting application has today been made to Nasdaq Stockholm AB (“Nasdaq”). The last day of trading in DDM Holding’s shares on First North will be announced as soon as DDM Holding has been informed thereof by Nasdaq.

This is information that DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this press release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 31 July 2023 at 18:00 CEST.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Jörgen Durban, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel: +46 73 599 1553

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

