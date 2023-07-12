Hoppa till innehållet

Invitation to investor meeting on 17 July at 10:00 CEST

The CEO of Nitro Games Oyj (“Nitro Games” or the “Company”), Jussi Tähtinen, will be presenting the Company at a digital investor meeting on Monday 17 July 2023 starting 10:00 AM CEST. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders have the opportunity to follow the presentation in real-time and ask questions to the Company during the following Q&A session or, alternatively, watch the event afterwards, on Financial Hearings’ webcast.

Nitro Games Oyj

 The investor meeting is held at the following link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/nitro-games-july-2023. Participants can send questions to the presenters beforehand via email: info@nitrogames.com.

Please note that the investor meeting is held in English.

The Company also reminds that the subscription period for the previously announced rights issue of shares amounting to approximately EUR 6.6 million commences today, on 12 July 2023, and ends on 26 July 2023 in Sweden and 28 July 2023 in Finland.  

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

