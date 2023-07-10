Hoppa till innehållet

Development update: strong start for Autogun Heroes

Pressrelease

Autogun Heroes launch phase started strong during the initial launch month and proceeds to ramping up.

Nitro Games Oyj

We are happy to see strong performance continuing with larger audiences. The initial results we have seen now at the beginning of the launch phase are well in line with what we saw in the soft launch phase earlier this year. We are now confident in proceeding forward by ramping up the marketing investments step-by-step.” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games.

The launch phase of Autogun Heroes started at the beginning of June. During this launch phase, the company is self-publishing the game and seeks to grow the player base and revenue potential of the game with UA. The launch phase is expected to last for approximately six months. During this launch phase Nitro Games invests in data-driven UA that is then expected to start returning revenue growth ahead of the live-operations phase that is expected to start during the second half of 2023. The marketing plan is primarily built for performance marketing on Facebook, Google, TikTok and large video networks, as well as expected featuring placements on the App Store and Google Play Store.

During the first month of the launch phase, the game KPI’s on iOS in the US have been well in line with the performance measured earlier in the soft launch phase with limited-sized audience in the same market. As a result of the strong retention curve (D1 currently 39% and D28 at 7%) and the strong monetization (Net ARPDAU currently at 0.4 EUR), the ROAS curve is trending towards the goal of payback in 60-90 days, as planned.

“Our goal during this launch phase is to grow the game month-by-month in a controlled fashion. During this time, we are increasing our marketing spending step-by-step as we grow our user base and revenues towards ROAS window of 60-90 days. We are happy to see revenue growth from both IAPs and Ads. This further supports our expectations towards scalability and long-term growth potential with the game.” continues Jussi Tähtinen.

Parallel to the ongoing launch phase of Autogun Heroes, the company has continued its work with the other key projects. The B2B service business has continued to provide a stable foundation, and NERF: Superblast has received new updates and content as the team continues its work towards meeting the performance targets for the game.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Vi behöver ett helt nytt systemtänk kring dagvatten

Maria Viklander, ämnesprofessor i VA-teknik och ansvarig för forskning inom VA-teknik.
Ökande vattenbrist och allt fler översvämningar tillsammans med en allt högre belastning på vår miljö innebär att vi måste tänka om när det gäller vattenhantering. Luleå tekniska universitet koordinerar två kunskapscenter, Drizzle och Dag&Nät, som har utgångspunkt i samhällets behov, hållbarhet och klokt resursutnyttjande. 

Vattenbrist och översvämningar är inte längre ett problem som endast finns på andra sidan jorden, utan något som även påverkar oss i Sverige. Med en ökande medvetenhet om dessa problem blir det allt tydligare att vi måste tänka om när det gäller hanteringen av vårt vatten.

– Historiskt har vi i Sverige länge haft god tillgång till vatten med bra kvalitet. Men nu när vatten är en bristvara även här, måste vi våga ändra vårt beteende och de lösningar och system som ska bidra till omställningen. Det är kanske inte nödvändigt att spola våra toaletter med rent dricksvatten, till exempel, säger Maria Viklander, ämnesprofessor i VA-teknik och ansvarig för forskning inom VA-teknik.

Läs mer om VA-teknik här 

VA-teknik vid Luleå tekniska universitet ligger i frontlinjen av forskning om dagvatten. Mycket tack vare de två kunskapscentren, Drizzle och Dag&Nät, som bland annat fokuserar på metoder och system som kan hjälpa oss att återanvända vatten och samtidigt minska vattenförbrukningen och energikostnaderna.

Läs mer om Drizzle här 

– Vi behöver få en ny helhetssyn på systemnivå för att kunna hantera vatten på ett mer hållbart vis. Det innebär bland annat att betrakta dagvatten och avloppsvatten som resurser och hitta nya användningsområden som kan ersätta användandet av dricksvatten, säger Maria Viklander.

Forskningen i både Drizzle och Dag&Nät sker i nära samverkan med privata och offentliga aktörer som kommuner, företag och branschorganisationer för att omsätta forskning och teknik i praktiken. Tillsammans levererar centren världsledande forskning inom många områden, inte minst när det kommer till åtgärder för att minimera föroreningsbelastningen på miljön samt minska risken för översvämningar i städer.

Läs mer om Dag&Nät här

– Samarbete mellan akademi, företag och kommuner är av högsta vikt för att öka relevansen och implementering av resultat, säger Maria Viklander.

Det är hög tid att vi börjar tänka på vattnet som en resurs snarare än ett problem. Meningsfullheten och framtidsaspekten i Maria Viklanders jobb är något hon värderar på ett personligt plan:

– Det händer saker, är framtidsorienterat och meningsfullt! Vi inom forskargruppen strävar efter att hitta lösningar för att ta itu med miljöutmaningarna, klimatförändringarna och vattenbristen. Förändringen börjar med oss själva, avslutar Maria.

Visste du att…

… dagvatten kan återanvändas för att minska belastningen på miljön och minska användningen av dricksvatten?

… dagvatten är ofta förorenat med skadliga ämnen och att hållbar hantering kan förbättra vattenkvaliteten i sjöar och vattendrag?

… hållbar hantering av dagvatten kan minska risken för översvämningar

Mer från Luleå Tekniska Universitet

