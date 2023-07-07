Scantox appoints Andy Brown as Group Chief Commercial Officer

July 7th – Scantox Group, a leading provider of nonclinical services in Europe, has named Andy Brown as Group Chief Commercial Officer with the overall responsibility of growing sales within toxicology, discovery and lab services and fostering positive relationships with current and prospective clients. Together with the executive management team and Impilo, Andy will be part of Scantox Group overall strategy of driving the organic and inorganic growth of Scantox.

“We will continue to focus our efforts on doing the things that customers value most while enhancing our preclinical services offering in anticipation of our customers’ growing needs,” Brown said. “Scantox Group has attracted top scientific and operational leadership to facilitate capacity expansion and broaden the portfolio of services available to our sponsors.”

Andy is a result-oriented commercial leader with a track-record of success growing contract research organizations (CRO) both small and large. His experience commercializing toxicology, discovery, and bioanalysis services makes him a perfect match for his role at Scantox Group. He brings extensive knowledge of and CRO experience working with North American and European pharma and biotech organizations to support the development of novel therapeutics, devices, and diagnostic products.

Brown joins Scantox Group from AltaSciences (formerly Sinclair Research) where he initially served as the VP of Commercial Operations from 2018-2021. During his time as VP of Commercial Operations, the company’s sales, and revenue more than tripled and AltaSciences acquired the business in Dec 2021 and later appointing Brown to be the General Manager for AltaScience’s Preclinical Site in Columbia, Missouri. As General Manager, Brown had overall functional responsibility for operations, research, quality, facilities, EHS, accounting and HR. Aside from this, Brown led several process improvement initiatives resulting in improved data quality and on-time reporting. Additionally, Brown was responsible for critical facility expansion and infrastructure improvement projects.

“Andy’s preclinical market knowledge and experience in the CRO industry bring significant value to Scantox Group and all its customers,” said Jeanet Løgsted, Chief Executive Officer of Scantox Group. “Andy’s proven leadership skills, passion for innovation and customer centric approach will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a company.”

About Scantox Group

Scantox is the leading Nordic preclinical GLP-accredited Contract Research Organization, focused on pharmacology and regulatory toxicology. We are headquartered in Denmark, in the same location as where the company was originally founded in 1977. In addition, Scantox has several subsidiaries in Sweden.

Scantox is specialized in preclinical contract research services. Our scientific work enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to progress drug development projects, based on solid high-quality data. Core competencies within the Scantox Group include Explorative and efficacy studies, PK-studies, general toxicology studies including Juvenile & EFD, local tolerance studies, wound healing studies and vaccines. GLP compliant. Scantox’ core business is studies within the Preclinical phase, but we also extend our expertise into studies in early discovery as well as preclinical tests that overlap into phases 1 and 2.

As one of the most experienced preclinical service providers, our in-vivo work is backed by decades of experience. This makes Scantox a highly trusted partner for product development services within the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices industries, and a globally recognized leader for our expertise and long experience with the Göttingen Minipig. Our services enable clients to progress their drug or device development based on solid data to the highest technical and scientific standards.

Scantox is today owned by Impilo, the leading Nordic healthcare investment company.

In photo: Andy Brown

Press contact:

Tina Andersen, Marketing Manager Scantox Group, tia@scantox.com

Press Release (PDF)





