Idogen has been delisted from First North Growth Market

Pressrelease

Idogen

Idogen AB has July 7 202 been declared in bankruptcy by the tribunal of Lund. Nasdaq has decided to delist Idogen as a consequence of the bankruptcy.

 

Further communication regarding the bankruptcy will be published in the official gazette ( Post och Inrikestidningar).

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Christina Herder, acting CEO, Idogen AB

Tel: +46 70 374 71 56

E-mail: christina.herder@idogen.com

 

 

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on July 7, 2023, at 16:01 CET.

 

Certified Advisor:

Vator Securities AB

 

Idogen (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: IDOGEN) develops tolerogenic cell therapies to prevent the patient’s immune system from attacking biological agents, transplanted organs or the body's own cells or tissue. The company’s most advanced program, IDO 8 is designed to restore the efficacy of hemophilia drugs in patients who have developed neutralizing antibodies. For these hemophiliac patients, there is significant medical need for restoring the clinical effects of their treatment with factor VIII. This is a unique market positioning that over the long term could replace immune tolerance induction (ITI) treatments, with significant market potential. The planned IDO 8 clinical trial will validate the company’s technology platform and facilitate a range of other applications in fields such as organ transplants (IDO T) and autoimmune diseases (IDO AID). More information about Idogen is available via www.idogen.com.

Idogen is delisted from Nasdaq

Innehåll från Luleå Tekniska Universitet

Vi behöver ett helt nytt systemtänk kring dagvatten

Maria Viklander, ämnesprofessor i VA-teknik och ansvarig för forskning inom VA-teknik.
Ökande vattenbrist och allt fler översvämningar tillsammans med en allt högre belastning på vår miljö innebär att vi måste tänka om när det gäller vattenhantering. Luleå tekniska universitet koordinerar två kunskapscenter, Drizzle och Dag&Nät, som har utgångspunkt i samhällets behov, hållbarhet och klokt resursutnyttjande. 

Vattenbrist och översvämningar är inte längre ett problem som endast finns på andra sidan jorden, utan något som även påverkar oss i Sverige. Med en ökande medvetenhet om dessa problem blir det allt tydligare att vi måste tänka om när det gäller hanteringen av vårt vatten.

– Historiskt har vi i Sverige länge haft god tillgång till vatten med bra kvalitet. Men nu när vatten är en bristvara även här, måste vi våga ändra vårt beteende och de lösningar och system som ska bidra till omställningen. Det är kanske inte nödvändigt att spola våra toaletter med rent dricksvatten, till exempel, säger Maria Viklander, ämnesprofessor i VA-teknik och ansvarig för forskning inom VA-teknik.

Läs mer om VA-teknik här 

VA-teknik vid Luleå tekniska universitet ligger i frontlinjen av forskning om dagvatten. Mycket tack vare de två kunskapscentren, Drizzle och Dag&Nät, som bland annat fokuserar på metoder och system som kan hjälpa oss att återanvända vatten och samtidigt minska vattenförbrukningen och energikostnaderna.

Läs mer om Drizzle här 

– Vi behöver få en ny helhetssyn på systemnivå för att kunna hantera vatten på ett mer hållbart vis. Det innebär bland annat att betrakta dagvatten och avloppsvatten som resurser och hitta nya användningsområden som kan ersätta användandet av dricksvatten, säger Maria Viklander.

Forskningen i både Drizzle och Dag&Nät sker i nära samverkan med privata och offentliga aktörer som kommuner, företag och branschorganisationer för att omsätta forskning och teknik i praktiken. Tillsammans levererar centren världsledande forskning inom många områden, inte minst när det kommer till åtgärder för att minimera föroreningsbelastningen på miljön samt minska risken för översvämningar i städer.

Läs mer om Dag&Nät här

– Samarbete mellan akademi, företag och kommuner är av högsta vikt för att öka relevansen och implementering av resultat, säger Maria Viklander.

Det är hög tid att vi börjar tänka på vattnet som en resurs snarare än ett problem. Meningsfullheten och framtidsaspekten i Maria Viklanders jobb är något hon värderar på ett personligt plan:

– Det händer saker, är framtidsorienterat och meningsfullt! Vi inom forskargruppen strävar efter att hitta lösningar för att ta itu med miljöutmaningarna, klimatförändringarna och vattenbristen. Förändringen börjar med oss själva, avslutar Maria.

Visste du att…

… dagvatten kan återanvändas för att minska belastningen på miljön och minska användningen av dricksvatten?

… dagvatten är ofta förorenat med skadliga ämnen och att hållbar hantering kan förbättra vattenkvaliteten i sjöar och vattendrag?

… hållbar hantering av dagvatten kan minska risken för översvämningar

