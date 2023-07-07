Idogen has been delisted from First North Growth Market

Idogen AB has July 7 202 been declared in bankruptcy by the tribunal of Lund. Nasdaq has decided to delist Idogen as a consequence of the bankruptcy.

Further communication regarding the bankruptcy will be published in the official gazette ( Post och Inrikestidningar).

For further information, please contact:

Christina Herder, acting CEO, Idogen AB

Tel: +46 70 374 71 56

E-mail: christina.herder@idogen.com

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on July 7, 2023, at 16:01 CET.

Certified Advisor:

Vator Securities AB

Idogen (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: IDOGEN) develops tolerogenic cell therapies to prevent the patient’s immune system from attacking biological agents, transplanted organs or the body's own cells or tissue. The company’s most advanced program, IDO 8 is designed to restore the efficacy of hemophilia drugs in patients who have developed neutralizing antibodies. For these hemophiliac patients, there is significant medical need for restoring the clinical effects of their treatment with factor VIII. This is a unique market positioning that over the long term could replace immune tolerance induction (ITI) treatments, with significant market potential. The planned IDO 8 clinical trial will validate the company’s technology platform and facilitate a range of other applications in fields such as organ transplants (IDO T) and autoimmune diseases (IDO AID). More information about Idogen is available via www.idogen.com .

