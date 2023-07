Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January – 30 June 2023

The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 12.00 PM CET on Friday 14 of July.



TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The interim report will be presented on Friday, July 14 at 13.00 PM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.



To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI87b6cb5a06b5430e9f40dc8fd425a1fd

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.





To follow the webcast, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=AED2C7FE-5244-4324-BE0F-88F921FD8E68

This link gives participants access to the live event.













Additional information is provided by:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Katja Margell, IR and Communications Director, +46 40-10 62 00, katja.margell@duni.com







Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni. BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,200 employees in 21 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker “DUNI”. Its ISIN code is SE0000616716. Dunigroup.com.



































