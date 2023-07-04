DDM strengthens Board and Executive Management

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that the board has appointed Razvan Munteanu as new Chief Executive Officer of DDM effective 1 August. In addition, Jörgen Durban was elected as Chairman of the board of directors for a term of one year ending after completion of the next annual general meeting, as reported after the Annual General Meeting.

“I am very excited to re-join DDM as Chairman and I am thrilled to work together with Razvan as new CEO to deliver on DDM’s investment strategy going forward and to maximise the value in our portfolio companies in addition to adding high-margin NPL portfolios. Razvan brings strong experience from banking, finance and credit to DDM, having worked in various senior management roles within leading European and global financial institutions, including Raiffeisen, Citi and Mastercard, as well as being CEO for the listed Addiko Bank AG,” says Jörgen Durban, Chairman of the Board of DDM Holding AG.

This information is of the type that DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 4 July 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Jörgen Durban, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel: +46 73599 15 53

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm: DDM) is a specialized multinational investor in situations arising out of the general strategic challenges in the European banking markets. This includes investments into assets and companies previously held by financial institutions, including performing and non-performing loans and special situations. DDM strives to create value for its stakeholders by combining significant expertise in financial services, credit underwriting and technology with a focus on operational excellence. DDM Holding AG is domiciled in Switzerland and was founded in 2007. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM DEBT 2026) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, address: Regeringsgatan 38, 111 56, Stockholm, Sweden, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.

