Talkpool signs major contract with Germany’s leading operator

Pressrelease

Talkpool’s German subsidiary Talkpool Deutschland AG has signed a five-year frame agreement with Germany’s leading telecommunications operator (the Company) for the design and planning of its German fixed broadband network. The value of the frame agreement is estimated to be about 17.5 million euros.

TalkPool AG

The new contract further strengthens Talkpool’s growing market share in the German market, which is one of Talkpool’s strategic growth areas. Talkpool is an established player on the German telecom network services market and a trusted service partner of the Company, which is Germany’s as well as Europe’s largest telecommunications provider by revenue. The demand for optical fibre planning and deployment services in the German market is bound to continue for many years to fulfil the political commitments and Talkpool is determined to continue growing to one of the major broadband network expert companies in the market. Talkpool’s German business grew over 60% in 2022 and the management expects a continued strong growth over several years to come.

The Company plans to significantly increase the pace of its fibre rollout with the addition of between 2.5 and 3 million connections in 2023. By the end of 2022, the Company had a total of about 5.2 million connections, while by 2024, it is expected to have more than 10 million connections. Until 2030 another 8 million households in rural areas, meaning communities with fewer than 20k inhabitants, will be provided with optical fibre.

A top manager of the Company recently said: “Our fibre optic engine is running. We have built more fibre in 2022 than all other competitors combined. In the second phase, we will bring even more fibre even faster to our customers. It's all about growth and scaling. The increase we have set ourselves for fibre optic expansion in 2023 is enormous.

Erik Strömstedt, Talkpool Group CEO says:” I’m very proud of my team in Germany that over several years has delivered high quality professional services and built a trusting relationship with the Company. This significant frame agreement is one of the largest deals in the history of Talkpool and constitutes an important corner stone in the continued development of our German operations.”


This disclosure contains information that TalkPool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-06-2023 09:45 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Strömstedt, CEO Talkpool
Tel: +41 81 250 2020
erik.stromstedt@talkpool.com
 

Innehåll från FortumAnnons

Vattenkraftens storskaliga flexibilitet avgörande för omställningen

Sedan mer än 100 år har vattenkraften utgjort ryggraden i den svenska elproduktionen. Idag står den för mer än hälften av elproduktionen och är enormt viktig för kraftsystemets stabilitet och effekten kan regleras i stort sett ögonblickligen för att hålla elsystemet i balans. Den har visat sig vara avgörande för den utbyggnad av vind- och solkraft som hittills skett. Men är det tillräckligt?

Vi ska ta tillvara på vattenkraftens unika förmågor

Vattenkraften är unik eftersom den kostnadseffektivt kan regleras över alla tidsskalor – från sekunder upp till flera veckor eller år. Förr användes reglerförmågan för att anpassa produktionen efter användningen, idag blir förmågan att hantera stora variationer på produktionssidan allt viktigare. Den nuvarande kapaciteten ligger på gränsen av att kunna balansera dagens volymer av vindkraft. Det finns dock flera olika sätt att öka vattenkraftens reglerkapacitet. 

• Det är fullt möjligt att öka effekten i de tio största redan utbyggda älvarna med nästan 25 % med hjälp av ombyggda eller nya turbiner samtidigt som vattendomarna ändras för att tillåta större variationer i vattenflödet.

• Höjda dämningsgränser och större tillåtna variationer i magasinen ger ökad reglerförmåga över tid.

• Fortums två ”hybridkraftverk” visar att batterier kan ökar kraftverkens förmåga till korttidsreglering samtidigt som det minskar påfrestningar och slitage på turbiner och övrig mekanisk utrustning.

• Pumpkraftverk kan öka den tillgängliga effekten för reglering men används främst för reglering över dygnet. Med mer vind- och solkraft kan det bli mer lönsamt även i Sverige.

• Mer planerbar baskraft, kärnkraft och/eller kraftvärme, gör det möjligt att använda en större andel av vattenkraftens produktion för reglering som i sin tur då kan ge plats för mer väderberoende produktion. 

Vattenkraften skulle alltså med jämförelsevis små insatser kunna öka sin reglerförmåga. Samtidigt vet vi att den nu pausade miljöprövningen all vattenkraft riskerade leda till kraftigt försämrad reglerförmåga och lägre årsproduktion. Som samhälle behöver vi därför hitta en balans mellan de olika behoven.

Vattenkraftens förmåga till flexibilitet | fortum.se

En tallriksmodell för kraftsystemet

Det svenska kraftsystemet har i många decennier varit i princip helt fossilfritt så vi har en unikt bra utgångspunkt för att klara av omställningen. Vi ska ”bara” ersätta de fossila bränslena i alla andra sektorer. Det betyder i runda tal mer än en fördubbling av dagens produktion. Samtidigt kommer två tredjedelar av dagens produktionskapacitet nå slutet av sin tekniska livslängd och behöva ersättas. Vi behöver alla fossilfria kraftslag för att klara detta och vi behöver ha en balans mellan de förmågor som behövs för att kraftsystemet ska fungera och kunna ge kraft åt omställningen. Vi brukar kalla det för en tallriksmodell då olika produktionsslag bidrar med olika förmågor till kraftsystemet. Men för att bygga ett balanserat system som möter behoven behöver vi bli bättre på att ta tillvara vattenkraftens unika förmågor.

Vattenkraftens förmåga till flexibilitet | fortum.se

Om Fortum
Fortum är ett nordiskt energiföretag. Vårt syfte är att ge kraft åt en värld där människor, företag och naturen utvecklas tillsammans. Vi är en av de kraftproducenter i Europa som har lägst koldioxidutsläpp och vi leds av högt ställda hållbarhetsmål. Vi producerar och levererar fossilfri el och vi hjälper industrier att fasa ut sina fossila bränslen och växa. Vår kärnverksamhet i Norden består av effektiv fossilfri kraftproduktion och pålitliga leveranser av el och värme till hushåll och företag.

