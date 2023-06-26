Strawberry Leverages Seamless Mobile App Compatibility of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and Zaplox to Deploy Room Key in Apple Wallet

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions , a leading provider of advanced security technology for the hospitality industry, together with Zaplox AB (publ) (“Zaplox”), a trusted provider of digital guest solutions for the hospitality industry, have announced thedeployment of room key in Apple Wallet by Clarion Hotel Post. The first Strawberry property to deploy the feature via a hotel mobile app integration performed by Zaplox as an official Mobile Access Certified Partner, Clarion Hotel Post represents the first of a growing number of industry businesses leveraging the ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions program in order to effortlessly keep pace with evolving guest preferences and service expectations.

Using room key in Apple Wallet, Clarion Hotel Post guests can conveniently and securely add their room key to the Apple Wallet app on their iPhone or Apple Watch, and simply tap their device to unlock their room, as well as access locations throughout the property, including the gym, roof-top pool and spa areas. Together, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and Zaplox help alleviate some of the complex and time-consuming integration processes that often come with higher deployment costs.

“Guests today more than ever value faster and more convenient service, however, there’s a lot that goes into deploying a digital platform to ensure that it runs smoothly with existing systems which can often lead to headaches and complications,” said Christian Lundén, Vice President of Strategic Growth at Strawberry. “Both ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and Zaplox have shown that hotels can continue to keep pace with evolving guest trends without having to make sacrifices to operational efficiency and without resulting in additional challenges for our onsite property team."

As a leading provider in mobile key lifecycle management solutions, the Zaplox integration functions by integrating Strawberry’s guest-facing mobile app with ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions’ Cloud-based access management technology and VingCard locks. As previously announced, Zaplox is developing its technology platform to offer the next generation of mobile keys to existing and new customers. Its SaaS platform is designed to enhance the guest experience by providing mobile key access to any door for easy guest access.

"Driving innovation in mobile self-service solutions through close collaboration with our technology and business partners has always been a priority for Zaplox. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute our experience, expertise, and technology to the next generation of mobile keys. Mobile keys are a crucial component of the hotel's comprehensive offering, and we are very pleased to be able to support Strawberry when they now take the next steps in their guest experience by launching room key in Apple Wallet," says Tess Mattisson, President & CEO of Zaplox.

“Hotel businesses today have little choice but to adopt technologies that address guest expectations for instant and convenient service, with digital key solutions such as Mobile Access and room key in Apple Wallet often representing the industry’s best capabilities in addressing these two vital guest needs,” said Richard Eastburn, Senior Director and Head of Project Management at ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. “Strawberry is a world-leading industry organization and we are honored to provide them with the latest in digital key technology, allowing them to maintain a competitive business that continues meeting the increasing demands of today’s travelers."

Room key in Apple Wallet is supported by VingCard door locks and Vostio Access Management by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. Room keys in Apple Wallet take full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. When or where a guest uses a room key in Apple Wallet is never shared with Apple or stored on Apple servers. If an iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the guest can use the Find My app to lock the device and help locate it.

For more information, please contact:

Tess Mattisson, President & CEO, Zaplox

E: tess.mattisson@zaplox.com

P: +46 70 690 78 00

Alternatively: ir@zaplox.com









Certified Adviser for Zaplox is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

About Apple

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

About ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is dedicated to reimagining how people move through their world. Our expertise in customer journey mapping, innovation and service design leads to the invention of new security solutions that create value for our clients and exceptional experiences for end users.

For the hospitality market, these solutions include integrated software systems, mobile access and location solutions designed to help our customers enhance the hotel guest experience, while improving operational efficiency. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, we offer support in more than 166 countries. For more information, please visit assaabloyglobalsolutions.com/hospitality and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Strawberry

Strawberry (formerly Nordic Choice Hotels) is a renowned hotel chain with 225 hotels and over 17,500 employees across the Nordic region. Strawberry has become a trusted name in the hospitality industry, strongly focusing on quality, sustainability, and guest satisfaction. The group offers a diverse portfolio of hotels, ranging from budget-friendly to luxurious properties, catering to various traveler preferences. Strawberry has won several awards and recognitions for its commitment to sustainability, guest experience, and innovation in the hospitality industry.

About Zaplox

Zaplox is a trusted provider of digital guest solutions for the hospitality industry. Its SaaS platform is designed to enhance the guest experience, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including self-service check-in and mobile keys. Zaplox’s platform is a valuable complement to hospitality, supporting hotel chains, resorts, and casinos in EMEA, North America, and APAC to provide a seamless digital experience for their guests. Founded in 2010 in Lund, Sweden, Zaplox has established itself as a leading innovator in the industry, enabling its customers to provide their guests with the best possible experience from the time of reservation to departure. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit www.zaplox.com

