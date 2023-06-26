Hoppa till innehållet

Kebni celebrates new production site with Saab, UK MoD and Swedish FMV

Pressrelease

Kebni celebrates inauguration of new Inertial Sensing production site, where production of tailored IMU’s for Saab's NLAW will start shortly. Saab along with NLAW end-user representatives UK Ministry of Defence and Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, join the event.

KebNi AB (publ)

​Kebni, a leading provider of stabilizing technology, announces the inauguration of its new, state-of-the-art Inertial Sensing production facility. The event, attended by esteemed guests from Kebni’s customer Saab and NLAW end-user representatives UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), marks a significant milestone for Kebni.​

Wi​th the completion of the facility, Kebni will commence volume production of tailored IMUs for Saab's NLAW anti-tank system. The pre-production phase is initiated, and the first series delivery is pending final routine approvals.

Distinguished individuals, including representatives from Saab, UK MoD and Swedish FMV, attended the event, showcasing their commitment to the project's success. Michael Höglund, Head of Business Unit Ground Combat, Saab, together with Kebni CEO Torbjörn Saxmo, ceremoniously cut the ribbon, symbolizing the inauguration of the production facility.

"We are excited to celebrate our new production facility, which will support our dedication to deliver exceptional Inertial Sensing solutions to Saab as well as other high-tech customers" said Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO at Kebni.

For more information, contact Kebni’s Head of Marketing communications and IR, Maya Larsson: maya.larsson@kebni.com / 070-971 00 05
 

About Kebni AB (publ)
Kebni has a long history and extensive experience in advanced inertial sensing solutions as well as satellite antenna solutions. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for stabilization, positioning, navigation and safety. Kebni serves products and solutions to government, military, and commercial customers globally. www.kebni.com.

Kebni’s share (KEBNI B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Vi behöver ett helt nytt systemtänk kring dagvatten

Maria Viklander, ämnesprofessor i VA-teknik och ansvarig för forskning inom VA-teknik.
Maria Viklander, ämnesprofessor i VA-teknik och ansvarig för forskning inom VA-teknik.

Ökande vattenbrist och allt fler översvämningar tillsammans med en allt högre belastning på vår miljö innebär att vi måste tänka om när det gäller vattenhantering. Luleå tekniska universitet koordinerar två kunskapscenter, Drizzle och Dag&Nät, som har utgångspunkt i samhällets behov, hållbarhet och klokt resursutnyttjande. 

Vattenbrist och översvämningar är inte längre ett problem som endast finns på andra sidan jorden, utan något som även påverkar oss i Sverige. Med en ökande medvetenhet om dessa problem blir det allt tydligare att vi måste tänka om när det gäller hanteringen av vårt vatten.

– Historiskt har vi i Sverige länge haft god tillgång till vatten med bra kvalitet. Men nu när vatten är en bristvara även här, måste vi våga ändra vårt beteende och de lösningar och system som ska bidra till omställningen. Det är kanske inte nödvändigt att spola våra toaletter med rent dricksvatten, till exempel, säger Maria Viklander, ämnesprofessor i VA-teknik och ansvarig för forskning inom VA-teknik.

Läs mer om VA-teknik här 

VA-teknik vid Luleå tekniska universitet ligger i frontlinjen av forskning om dagvatten. Mycket tack vare de två kunskapscentren, Drizzle och Dag&Nät, som bland annat fokuserar på metoder och system som kan hjälpa oss att återanvända vatten och samtidigt minska vattenförbrukningen och energikostnaderna.

Läs mer om Drizzle här 

– Vi behöver få en ny helhetssyn på systemnivå för att kunna hantera vatten på ett mer hållbart vis. Det innebär bland annat att betrakta dagvatten och avloppsvatten som resurser och hitta nya användningsområden som kan ersätta användandet av dricksvatten, säger Maria Viklander.

Forskningen i både Drizzle och Dag&Nät sker i nära samverkan med privata och offentliga aktörer som kommuner, företag och branschorganisationer för att omsätta forskning och teknik i praktiken. Tillsammans levererar centren världsledande forskning inom många områden, inte minst när det kommer till åtgärder för att minimera föroreningsbelastningen på miljön samt minska risken för översvämningar i städer.

Läs mer om Dag&Nät här

– Samarbete mellan akademi, företag och kommuner är av högsta vikt för att öka relevansen och implementering av resultat, säger Maria Viklander.

Det är hög tid att vi börjar tänka på vattnet som en resurs snarare än ett problem. Meningsfullheten och framtidsaspekten i Maria Viklanders jobb är något hon värderar på ett personligt plan:

– Det händer saker, är framtidsorienterat och meningsfullt! Vi inom forskargruppen strävar efter att hitta lösningar för att ta itu med miljöutmaningarna, klimatförändringarna och vattenbristen. Förändringen börjar med oss själva, avslutar Maria.

Visste du att…

… dagvatten kan återanvändas för att minska belastningen på miljön och minska användningen av dricksvatten?

… dagvatten är ofta förorenat med skadliga ämnen och att hållbar hantering kan förbättra vattenkvaliteten i sjöar och vattendrag?

… hållbar hantering av dagvatten kan minska risken för översvämningar

