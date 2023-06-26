Kebni celebrates new production site with Saab, UK MoD and Swedish FMV

​Kebni, a leading provider of stabilizing technology, announces the inauguration of its new, state-of-the-art Inertial Sensing production facility. The event, attended by esteemed guests from Kebni’s customer Saab and NLAW end-user representatives UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), marks a significant milestone for Kebni.​

​

Wi​th the completion of the facility, Kebni will commence volume production of tailored IMUs for Saab's NLAW anti-tank system. The pre-production phase is initiated, and the first series delivery is pending final routine approvals.

Distinguished individuals, including representatives from Saab, UK MoD and Swedish FMV, attended the event, showcasing their commitment to the project's success. Michael Höglund, Head of Business Unit Ground Combat, Saab, together with Kebni CEO Torbjörn Saxmo, ceremoniously cut the ribbon, symbolizing the inauguration of the production facility.

"We are excited to celebrate our new production facility, which will support our dedication to deliver exceptional Inertial Sensing solutions to Saab as well as other high-tech customers" said Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO at Kebni.

About Kebni AB (publ)

Kebni has a long history and extensive experience in advanced inertial sensing solutions as well as satellite antenna solutions. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for stabilization, positioning, navigation and safety. Kebni serves products and solutions to government, military, and commercial customers globally. www.kebni.com .



Kebni’s share (KEBNI B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

