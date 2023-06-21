Hoppa till innehållet

AMS-IX, one of the largest IX hubs, deploys Smartoptics in US and Europe

Oslo, Norway – June 21, 2023 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world, has chosen Smartoptics for cost-efficient data center interconnection (DCI). The solution is based on an open line system and is future-proof and scalable.

With almost 900 connected networks and about 11.6 terabits per-second peak traffic, AMS-IX is one of the largest internet exchanges in the world. The company is based in Amsterdam with 17 hubs across the globe.

AMS-IX first used Smartoptics in their Chicago hub, where the AMS-IX team successfully upgraded the capacity of the exchange with Smartoptics equipment, enabling the internet exchange in Chicago to grow in the future. After this upgrade project in Chicago, AMS-IX turned to Smartoptics for help with interconnecting one of its 16 Amsterdam data centers with its core network at Amsterdam Science Park. The DCP-M open line system was deployed with the DCP-404 muxponder and 400ZR+ optics for a cost-efficient and easy-to-use solution as the transceivers can be plugged directly into the routers.

“We are very pleased with both the technical and the commercial support we received from Smartoptics. Deployment was plug-and-play and the network elements are easy to use with handy automation features. The solution met our performance expectations, helping both increase and scale capacity. One thing that really stood out was the very good delivery time. This was a pleasant surprise given current industry conditions. We are confident that the solution will meet the growing bandwidth needs of AMS-IX and our customers both now and in the future,” says Ruben van den Brink, CTO of AMS-IX.

Smartoptics and AMS-IX have developed a strong relationship over the course of successful deployments. AMS-IX intends to move forward with Smartoptics for another upgrade project in the near future.

“At Smartoptics, not only do we develop cutting-edge products but also focus on things that ensure customer success and satisfaction. Our very high customer satisfaction rating of 82 NPS is a testament to this. We go the extra mile to keep our lead times as short as possible and provide 24/7 direct access to expert support. Several of the most renowned internet exchanges across the globe have chosen Smartoptics, and we are pleased to welcome AMS-IX as the latest addition. The Dutch heavyweight is well known for its excellent capacity, innovation and high level of service,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO, Smartoptics.

For more information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com  




About Smartoptics
Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.
For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com/

About AMS-IX
AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for almost 30 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 11 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

AMS-IX
Public Relations
Tel: +31 6 14 60 39 27
Email: pr@ams-ix.net


