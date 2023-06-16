Hoppa till innehållet

DHL EXPRESS FINLAND CHOOSES COLONY AIRPORT AS NEW HEAD OFFICE LOCATION

Pressrelease

Colony has signed a 10-year lease with DHL Express Finland including approx. 2,000 square meters of office space in Colony Airport. DHL Express will gradually move into the new premises towards the end of 2025.

Altaal

“We are very excited with the selection and location of our new head office. Being a Great Place to Work, we at DHL Express consider our people as the number one priority. The environment in which we work has a big impact on our motivation, productivity, and wellbeing. With our decision to relocate our Head Office to Colony Airport we want to ensure our workspaces support the evolving needs of our modern workforce, empowering our employees to work flexibly and nurture their physical and mental wellbeing also in the future” says Oktay Nuri, Managing Director of DHL Express Finland

Colony Airport is a unique LEED Platinum certified and A-grade energy performance, 7-story office building located approx. 500 meters from the Helsinki international airport. Leasable area is spanning almost 19,000 sqm over 7 floors, along with close to 1,300 parking spots. It offers large floors of approx. 3,000 sqm and several amenities including an intercompany restaurant, an auditorium, meeting rooms, a gym and a rooftop sauna. The City Council has taken a decision to develop a light railway station adjacent to the entrance, which is planned to be finished in 2028.

“We strongly believe in our green hybrid concept. We want to offer green premises for wellbeing and an active lifestyle that also nurture productivity to fulfil the high standing requirements of our successful tenants. After exclusive discussions with a selected number of performing companies, work-life balance seems to be one important key to success” says Leo Suokannas, Director of Colony

Leo Suokannas
+358 40 651 6359
leo.suokannas@avantcap.fi

Teemu Saxén
+358 40 865 4540
teemu.saxen@avantcap.fi

Stefan Gattberg
+46 762 928 450
stefan.gattberg@altaal.com

