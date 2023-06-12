Hamlet Pharma secures long-term Alpha1 peptide production in an agreement with Polypeptide Group

”We value the continued collaboration with Polypeptide group, which is essential to supply Alpha1H to the patients. Our partnership with Polypeptide Group and the large-scale manufacturing is one of the highest priorities for our expansion of the clinical trial program in bladder cancer” says Catharina Svanborg, CMO and chairman of the board of Hamlet Pharma AB.

The drug candidate Alpha1H is produced in two steps. The Alpha1 peptide is synthesized separately and then mixed with other constituents to form Alpha1H for clinical trials. Large scale synthesis methods have been developed together with Polypeptide Group in Strasbourg and Malmö, at GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) quality, and the product has shown excellent stability.

The production of synthetic Alpha1H is now expanded to ensure larger quantities of the peptide and guarantee continued access to the peptide for clinical studies. This requires a technical development step to scale up the current production protocol, as well as the production of kilogram quantities of the peptide, at the Polypeptide production site in Malmö, Sweden. Polypeptide Group is a widely recognized international supplier of peptides for clinical trials and established drugs.

For more information, please contact

Catharina Svanborg, Chairman and founder of Hamlet Pharma, +46-709 42 65 49

catharina.svanborg@hamletpharma.com

Martin Erixon, CEO Hamlet Pharma, +46 733 00 43 77

martin.erixon@hamletpharma.com

Visit our websites for more information

www.hamletpharma.com

www.hamletbiopharma.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

230612. PR.PPLFinal





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



