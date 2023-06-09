GWEN partners with DevCode Identity AB to transform User Experience in identity to take customer conversion to the next level

Date: June 9, 2023

Leading providers of Identity Management and Engagement Mechanics team up to revolutionize customer conversion processes





For the first time Identity Management Software and User Flow Analysis Software combine their strengths to start a new era in conversion rate management





The new enhanced solution is accessible to all customers on the Devcode Identity platform.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – GWEN, a pioneering provider of customer flow analysis and user engagement solutions is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with DevCode Identity, a leading SaaS Identity Management platform, and part of DevCode Group1. This partnership is set to revolutionize customer conversion processes, driving greater efficiency while increasing revenue streams.

"Streamlining user experiences is an ongoing mission of DevCode Identity, and has been part of the daily creative process, even since our first days with our former company DevCode Payment2. By integrating GWEN's powerful customer flow technology into our platform, we are aiming to set new industry standards for seamless and secure user journeys." stated Pedro Hansson, Head of DevCode Group and Chairman of DevCode Identity.

Through this integration, DevCode Identity will leverage GWEN’s expertise to take customer conversion to a new level. Users will experience even less friction, more personalized interactions - all while maintaining the rigorous compliance standards that DevCode Identity is known for.

Carl Bjerkne, CEO of GWEN, noted, “This collaboration with DevCode Identity brings our user engagement solutions into a new realm. Together, we are reshaping the way users experience Identity services and are excited to offer businesses a more intuitive and efficient solution.”

Magnus Frost, CEO of DevCode Identity, added, "By incorporating GWEN's customer flow technology into our platform, we're empowering businesses to offer a smoother, more streamlined user journey. At the same time, we're upholding our commitment to delivering robust identity management and KYC services that adhere to the highest security standards."

This partnership is set to reshape the SaaS landscape, representing a strong commitment from both companies to enhance user experiences while adhering to stringent security and compliance requirements.

Photo Caption: Carl Bjerkne, GWEN. Pedro Hansson & Magnus Frost, Devcode.



[1] DevCode BPM AB, DevCode Consulting AB, DevCode Consulting 2 AB, DevCode Identity AB, Chambersign Sverige AB, Ledyer AB and the associated company Luminary AB

[2] Acquired by Bambora 2017



Pedro Hansson

DevCode Group

+46 72-184 40 00

pedro.hansson@devcode.se









Carl Bjerkne

CEO, GWEN

+46 70-985 32 82

carl@insertcoin.se







