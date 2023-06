Svefa valuates the forest holdings of GreenGold Group AB

In 2022 the European forest markets have been rising on a broad scale with increases in several of the countries above at levels up to 50 percent on an yearly basis. Svefa also assesses that the unique holding of GreenGold has portfolio effects combining several high yielding forest markets and controlling portfolio risks. This is the third time Svefa has been entrusted to perform the forest valuations of GreensGold.

“With forest holdings in seven countries, it is a complex and interesting valuation assignment, especially in these very unique times of financial uncertainty and high inflation” says Niklas Lundberg, project manager at Svefa.

“GreenGold's goal is to provide a stable, good, and green return through active and sustainable forest ownership and disciplined investments in the most attractive forest areas across Europe. It was natural for us to choose Svefa as a service provider for this task, as they possess the necessary cutting-edge competence, network, experience, and integrity to handle such a complex project," says Sorin Chiorescu, founder and CEO of GreenGold Group AB, www.greengold.se.

