STENOCARE reports on significant progress in development of its new innovative medical cannabis product

STENOCARE A/S (“Stenocare”) has selected an international, highly experienced partner to produce a new and innovative medical cannabis oil product, that has the potential to revolutionize the industry and offer patients improved treatment effect. The new product is based on a patented oil technology, that Stenocare has global exclusivity to use for medical cannabis.

STENOCARE

Absorption and dosage are major problems: A common challenge with most classical medicine as well as in medical cannabis is the accuracy of the dosage uptake in the patients. Generally speaking, the human digestive system breaks down everything that is ingested orally. This results in unpredictable dosage volume of the medicine to be absorbed in the blood of the patient. Absorption is individual from patient to patient, and therefore prescribing doctors are challenged with defining the right dosage. For the patient this means that there might not be consistency in effect, time to maximum effect, duration of effect and difference between dosing in either fasted or fed state.

Stenocare to take medical cannabis to the next level: In September 2022, Stenocare published that its new oil technology was tested in a pharmacokinetic study and the results confirmed that Stenocare has the potential to revolutionize the medical cannabis industry. Among other things, the study found remarkable improvements (by a factor of 2.6 to 15) in the uptake in the blood when comparing the new oil technology with oil used in traditional products.
 

Product in sight this year: Now, Stenocare has chosen an experienced partner to produce the first pilot product. For confidentiality the name of the partner is not disclosed. This work has several stages, including qualification of ingrediencies, technical products test runs, external Lab analysis and stability studies. It is the ambition to have the first final product candidate ready for beginning the regulatory approval process by the end of 2023. This implies that the product is likely to become commercially available during 2024.

CEO of Stenocare, Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg comments: “We are entering the completion phase for our ambitious plan to develop the next generation of medical cannabis oil products. We know that doctors are looking for predictability and scientific documentation, and patients are looking for optimal treatment efficacy. We can address this with our exclusive rights to use the patented new oil technology for medical cannabis, and this has the exciting potential to position Stenocare as a leader of product innovation for our industry.”

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:
Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO          Phone: +45 31770060            E-mail:
presse@stenocare.com
 

Kardex avslöjar de tre hetaste lagertrenderna 2023

Störningar i försörjningsleden, ökande kundkrav och brist på arbetskraftsresurser tär idag på lagereffektiviteten inom industrin. Men det finns mycket att vinna med innovativa lösningar. Kardex årliga Trend Radar visar att moderna, automatiserade lagerlösningar, robotteknik och prediktiva analyser möjliggör ökad tillväxt och stora ekonomiska vinster. 

Kardex Trend Radar övervakar trender för att säkerställa att Kardex och dess kunder ligger i framkant när det gäller innovation. Baserat på interna resurser, branschexperter samt globala data presenterar Kardex sin rapport om lagerinsikter för 2023. Rapporten diskuterar de senaste intralogistiska trenderna, illustrerar vikten av att använda ny teknik och robotar för sin lagerautomation och prediktiv analys samt fokuserar på vilka moderna verktyg som kommer att säkerställa att lagren förblir effektiva och produktiva under 2023 och framåt.

3 heta trender: 

Flexibla lagerhanteringssystem

Flexibla och dynamiska system är nyckeln till att hantera lagerfluktuationer med snabbhet och precision, vilket möjliggör hög produkttillgänglighet och optimerar orderuppfyllelsen. Modulära och skalbara system anpassar sig sömlöst till verksamheten, vilket möjliggör intern expansion utan att tvinga fram omlokalisering.

Lagerautomation med robotar

Drivna av snabba tekniska framsteg och bättre överkomliga priser, går robotlösningar snabbt in i leveranskedjan. Robotar ger snabbhet och precision till kämpande processer över hela försörjningskedjan. De stöder processer med noll defekter, ökar produktiviteten och sänker kostnaderna samtidigt som de ökar flexibiliteten för att kunna möta kundernas snabbt förändrade behov.

Prediktiva analyser

Företag verkar idag i en värld som är alltmer osäker och föränderlig. Därför blir det allt viktigare att använda data, statistiska algoritmer och maskininlärning för att förutspå framtida händelser. I stället för stela processer kommer framtida beslut att fattas mer självständigt av system som använder algoritmer. Denna algoritmbaserade analysmetod kommer att möjliggöra flexiblare, snabbare och en mer kostnadseffektiv produktion. 

Företag världen över letar efter sätt att maximera sina interna resurser, och experter förväntar sig att den globala försäljningen av lagerautomation kommer att nå uppskattningsvis 39 miljarder euro år 2027 med en årlig tillväxttakt på cirka 15 procent.*

Kardex använder sofistikerad teknologi för att globalt övervaka över 2 700 maskiner genom sitt mjukvarusystem Kardex Connect. Branschledare förväntar sig att användningsgraden av prediktiv och preskriptiv analys för innovationer och teknik inom försörjningskedjan kommer att öka från 28 till 79 procent under de kommande fem åren.**

– Eftersom aldrig skådade utmaningar stör lagerprocesserna, övervakar Kardex noga lagerutmaningar och tekniktrender och anpassar lösningar för att se till att kundernas faciliteter förblir toppmoderna, säger Ruud Hoog, Senior Director Business Development.

Om Kardex

Vi är en av världens ledande tillverkare av lagerautomater och erbjuder våra kunder flexibla, skräddarsydda lagersystem. Kardex installerar och servar både enkla, skalbara lösningar och stora, helautomatiserade flöden för kunder inom bland annat e-handel, tillverkning, elektronik, fordons- och livsmedelsindustrin. www.kardex.com  

Läs Rapporten Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023   

* $41 Billion Global Warehouse Automation Market (2022 to 2027) - by Technology, In-dustry and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets. com | Business Wire

** Evolution to Revolution. Building the Supp-ly Chains of Tomorrow. 2022 MHI Annual Industry Report.

 

 

