Nitro Games launches Autogun Heroes

Warm up your fingers, because this game will demand the best from you. Take back the control of an alien-infested world in this next-gen, non-stop 3D shooter platformer with overloaded guns, a team of heroes and blast those aliens in the butt! Bring your biggest gun and your A game, because the world needs heroes.. heroes like you! In Autogun Heroes you rampage through levels and unlock new worlds. You collect new, powerful heroes in your team and select the best hero for the occasion!

”We are thrilled to launch Autogun Heroes. The game performed exceptionally well in the soft launch earlier this year. This gives us a great starting point as we’re now expanding the game to wider audiences”, says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games.

The game is now available globally (excluding China and Russia) for players on both iOS and Android in selected stores. Nitro Games acts as the developer and publisher of the game.

”Autogun Heroes offers a visually stunning take on the classic sidescrolling-platformer-shooter gameplay combined with modern progression systems and meta gameplay. We believe this is a combination that will keep our players entertained for a long time”, concludes Jussi Tähtinen.

Read more about the game on the game website: https://www.autogunheroes.net

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

