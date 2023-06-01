Kebni receives its second volume order from Saab valued 79,8 MSEK

Kebni AB (publ) has received its second volume order under a framework agreement with Saab. The order entails the production and delivery of tailor-made IMUs (Inertial Measurement Units) for Saab's NLAW antitank system. The order value is 79,8 MSEK and deliveries are planned for 2024.





“We take great pride in our collaboration with Saab, consistently meeting the project’s stringent quality requirements and timeline. To us, this second volume order serves as a testament to a successful partnership. As production for the initial volume order from Saab is set to commence in a matter of days, we are delighted to secure this first follow-up order, which will ensure continuous production and gradually increased delivery rates throughout 2024.” says Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO at Kebni.





In June 2020, Saab awarded Kebni a framework agreement to develop and deliver a tailored IMU, an advanced sensor unit enabling precise stabilization and navigation, for the anti-tank system NLAW. The timeline of the development project was intensely accelerated in April of 2022, and the initial volume order valued 76 MSEK was announced in October 2022.

For more information, contact Kebni’s Head of Investor Relations, Maya Larsson:

maya.larsson@kebni.com / 070-971 00 05



This is insider information that Kebni AB is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The company's share (KEBNI B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. The information was submitted, through the care of the contact person above, for publication on June 1, 2023 at 08:40 CET.

About Kebni AB (publ)

Kebni has a long history and extensive experience in advanced inertial sensing solutions as well as satellite antenna solutions. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for stabilization, positioning, navigation and safety. Kebni serves products and solutions to government, military, and commercial customers globally. For more information, visit www.kebni.com .



