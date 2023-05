Nowhere Networks brings high speed internet to the European cruise industry

In only a few years Nowhere Networks has built the world's largest land-based network for the maritime industry. After initially having focused on ferries in regular traffic Nowhere Networks is ready to offer the cruise industry an internet connection of the highest quality to meet its passengers pent up demand of internet capacity.

“We are currently implementing our solution at a high pace in the largest ports in Europe and we can already offer Gbps speed in most of the major ports. Within a year our high speed service will be available in up to one hundred European ports,” says Nowhere Networks CEO, Asbjörn Frydenlund.

The move increases the market scope for Nowhere Networks’ land-based high speed internet connectivity solution by approximately 500 cruise ships. Passengers can enjoy large amounts of internet capacity at competitive prices, and crews can use it in operating their IT intensive vessels. The cruise ships will also be able to use Nowhere Networks’ high capacity land-based network out at sea where coverage is available.

“This is a logical next step for us and it comes after having received multiple inquiries from the cruise industry demanding the same high quality service their shipping peers in the ferry industry already have. With our proprietary, easy to install solution, they can offer internet at sea with the same quality as you would expect on land, at a price which is significantly lower than other alternatives in the market,” says Asbjörn Frydenlund.

Read more about the Port Connectivity Solution on www.nowherenetworks.com

CG Sänne

Chief Commercial Officer & Board Member

Mobile: +46708122333

Mail: cg.sanne@nowherenetworks.com

