Hamlet Pharma secures a new Alpha1H production batch for continued clinical trials

Hamlet Pharma is manufacturing the drug candidate Alpha1H for clinical trials in collaboration with Rechon Life Science AB. The production of a new batch has now been completed according to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards and the vials are in transport to the clinical study site in Prague for continued enrolment and treatment of patients with bladder cancer. A continuous supply of Alpha1H will also be needed moving forward, as the clinical trial program is expanding to involve larger patient numbers.

”A continuous supply of high quality Alpha1H is essential for the next phase of the approved clinical development”, says Catharina Svanborg, CMO and chairman of the board of Hamlet Pharma AB.

‘’Our partnership with Rechon Life Science AB and the large-scale manufacturing is one of our highest priorities”, says Martin Erixon, CEO of Hamlet Pharma AB.

Hamlet Pharma is committed to the development of the drug candidate Alpha1H for bladder cancer therapy. Rechon Life Science AB is a well recognized contract manufacturing organization based in Malmö and offer a complete pharmaceutical service including preparation, packaging and distribution of Clinical Trial Supplies for clinical studies phases I-IV. Production is carried out in accordance with GMP and Rechon is a manufacturer approved for pharmaceutical supply worldwide (including the US).

For more information, contact

Catharina Svanborg, Chairman and founder of Hamlet Pharma, +46 709 42 65 49, catharina.svanborg@hamletpharma.com

Martin Erixon, CEO of Hamlet Pharma, +46-733 00 43 77, martin.erixon@hamletpharma.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

_230531 PR manufacturing_final





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se