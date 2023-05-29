Metal Casino rock & metal marketing campaign with Metal Department

Spiffbet Group has entered into an agreement with Metal Department Ltd (“Metal Department”) to launch a campaign on the marketing channels of Metal Department, including proprietary websites, magazines, social media, partner rock band websites and Time to Rock. The targeted markets for the campaign are UK, Sweden and Spain where Metal Casino is present. Metal Department represents several well-known rock bands such as Kiss, Dio, Mötley Crüe and Sabaton. The campaign will also include featuring advertising and special band theme content.

“It feels great to connect with the roots of Metal Casino and reach out to all metal fans out there that are the core audience of Metal Casino. We are excited to do this campaign with Metal Department and leverage on Metal Casino’s unique edge of being a leading heavy metal themed casino. This is not only marketing, but also what Metal Casino is all about” comments Henrik Svensson, CEO of Spiffbet.

“Cannot agree more with Henrik. Metal Casino is clearly one of the leading casinos with a distinct heavy metal branding. Maybe the leading one! We have had excellent result in cooperation with Metal Casino in the past and I am also looking forward to start working again with Metal Casino” says Michael Ivarsson, CEO of Metal Department.

For more information:

Henrik Svensson, VD. Tel: +468-15 08 58, info@spiffbet.com

