EdgeUno embraces open trend with Smartoptics 400G upgrade

EdgeUno is a cloud, edge and connectivity services provider with one of the largest networks in the Latin America region. With more than 47 data centers in 12 countries, EdgeUno is a regional trend setter for both the customer experience (CX) and network design. To meet growing bandwidth needs, EdgeUno sought a cost-effective 400ZR solution for increasing DCI capacity.

The Smartoptics DCP-404 muxponder was chosen for its flexible ways of deploying 400ZR. These include QSFP-DD support and the ability to multiplex 4x100GBE in a transparent manner. The DCP-404 is deployed to interconnect three data centers providing edge services in the capital of Colombia, Bogota.

“We see an increasingly strong trend towards modular 400ZR and future 800ZR DCI solutions. This demands more open systems and Smartoptics has an offering that is a great fit. We were impressed with the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of the DCP-404, and the setup was entirely plug-and-play. Compared to industry standards, Smartoptics also did a great job on the lead time. I wholeheartedly recommend that other data center operators seriously consider the great benefits of leveraging open solutions with 400ZR QSFP-DD modules. The DCP-404 is a shining example that is not only cost-effective but also offers scalability and future-proofing for growing network needs,” says Tiago Setti, Director of Network Engineering, EdgeUno.

Following the initial deployment at the three Colombian data centers, EdgeUno is planning to scale the solution to additional locations, including Brazil. This is a part of the process of bringing competitive and reliable 400G-backed services to customers throughout LATAM.

“We greatly respect the network expertise of the whole EdgeUno organization. They are well positioned to identify the best solution for a specific need. We are proud to see this step-up in our collaboration with an industry leader in a growing region. Advocating for open solutions and delivering excellent customer experiences, service and support are just a few of the several strengths and values we share,” says Armando, Carmona, Business development director LATAM, Smartoptics.

About Smartoptics

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com/





About EdgeUno

EdgeUno delivers the best Edge, Cloud, and Connectivity experience across the fastest, high availability network in Latin America. We simplify how local and global companies deploy cloud, gaming, streaming, and other internet content by providing them with our edge - focused Infrastructure as a Service Solution.Our 47+ Tier III and IV datacenters in 12 countries offer a secure and highly available platform for instant deployment and management of your critical cloud and connectivity business needs.EdgeUno is Your Key to Latin America.

For additional information about EdgeUno, please visit https://edgeuno.com/

