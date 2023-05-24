Hoppa till innehållet

Annons

OMXSPI

0,00%

S&P 500

-1,12%

FTSE 100

-0,10%

DAX

-0,44%

NIKKEI

-0,56%

Ductor and TotalEnergies form JV to develop, build and operate a pipeline of biogas and organic fertilizer projects

Pressrelease

Ductor, a leading circular biotechnology company within biogas and organic fertilizers, and TotalEnergies, the global multi-energy company, today announce a new commercial and financial partnership with joint development of production facilities and TotalEnergies equity ownership in Ductor.

Ductor Oy

The two companies have agreed to form a joint venture to co-develop and jointly invest in 15 to 20 anaerobic digestion facilities targeting nitrogen rich feedstocks and organic waste from the agricultural sector and turning this into sustainable organic fertilizers and renewable natural gas.

The facilities will utilize Ductor’s unique and proprietary circular biotechnology already in use at Ductor’s operational plants in Germany and Mexico, capable of processing highly untapped waste streams from the poultry and aquaculture industries, that will help solve today’s environmental challenges in the agri-food sector. The priority geographies for delivering these joint venture projects are the US and Europe.

“Ductor has identified a significant opportunity pipeline for future biogas and sustainable organic fertilizer plants ready for development and commercialization, and the partnership with TotalEnergies will allow us to move forward with executing that pipeline and towards the construction of the first integrated fertilizer and biogas project,” said CEO of Ductor Bernard C. Fenner.

In the joint venture, Ductor will be responsible for screening opportunities, securing land, feedstock, engineering, obtaining permits, and conducting feasibility studies. TotalEnergies will actively participate in the development, construction, and operational phase, as well as being the off taker of all produced renewable natural gas and its associated environmental attributes. Ductor will off-take and market the specialty fertilizers such as liquid nitrogen fertilizers produced at the facilities. The product has been registered for use in organic farming by the CDFA – California Department of Food and Agriculture in October 2021.

"We are pleased to partner with Ductor, a young company with an innovative pre-treatment technology that will enable us to develop new biomethane production projects, using organic waste that is currently not, or only slightly, reused. By accelerating the biogas chain, this technology contributes directly to the energy transition and to TotalEnergies' ambition of producing 20 TWh of biogas worldwide by 2030," said Olivier Guerrini, Vice President, Biogas at TotalEnergies.

“We live in times where local energy production; food security and global warming are essential topics for everyone. Ductor’s truly circular solution for repurposing high-grade organic residues into energy and fertilizer is part of the answer. The global market for organic fertilizer and biogas is expected to grow strongly in the years to come – and the market potential is virtually endless,” Bernard C. Fenner added.

TotalEnergies acquires a stake in Ductor

In addition, with the formation of the joint venture, TotalEnergies has acquired a 20% stake in Ductor. VP of biogas in TotalEnergies, Olivier Guerrini, will join the Board of Ductor.

“We are excited about welcoming TotalEnergies as a shareholder in Ductor, in addition to being partners in the Joint Venture. Not only does it strengthen our foundation significantly, but it is also a great endorsement of the potential in Ductor’s team and our technology. We are also looking forward to Olivier Guerrini, with his broad experience and deep biogas industry insights and competence, will join our Board,” said Bernard C. Fenner.

Jo Christian Lund-Steigedal, Corporate Communications AS

+47 415 08 733

jcs@corpcom.no

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
2023 05 24 Ductor Total JVA - final

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från Svea BankAnnons

Så funkar ett cirkulärt glasögonabonnemang

De senaste åren har det blivit populärt med abonnemang på glasögon. Men vad händer egentligen med glasögonen när man byter till nya?

Synsam var först ut på marknaden med att erbjuda glasögonabonnemang till sina kunder redan 2016.

– Då var det något helt unikt, men abonnemanget har blivit mycket populärt för det ligger helt rätt i tiden. Vi ser att många hellre hyr än äger sina produkter. Man vill inte bara konsumera utan ser över hur man själv kan bidra till mer hållbar konsumtion, säger Olle Söder, Managing Director för Synsam Lifestyle.

Vad händer med glasögonen när det är dags att byta till nya glasögon?

– Det beror på glasögonens skick. De som är hela sorteras ut till återanvändning. Den största volymen går till våra Recycling Outlets där de säljs som second hand. Det är häftigt att se att någon annan kan få nytta av bågarna igen, säger Olle Söder.

En del av bågarna skänks också till organisationer som hjälper människor i utvecklingsländer med synundersökningar och rätt styrka på glasögonen. 

Glasögonen får nytt liv

De glasögon som inte längre kan användas återvinns istället. För att samla in gamla glasögon har alla Synsams butiker försetts med återbruk- och återvinningslådor där kunden kan lämna sina gamla bågar. Allt tas om hand, från båge och glas till metalldelar. 

– Tillsammans med våra kunder har vi dragit i gång Nordens största glasögonkretslopp. Tack vare dessa gemensamma krafter har vi nu kunnat ta våra första steg från linjär till cirkulär affärsmodell, säger Jenny Fridh, hållbarhetschef på Synsam.

En volym av de återlämnade och förbrukade glasögonen blir råvaruinsats till Synsam kollektion Circular Collection. 

Från Asien till Östersund

Samtidigt driver Synsam flera initiativ för att minska koncernens totala miljöpåverkan. Under sommaren 2022 öppnade Synsam Nordens första storskaliga och moderna tillverkningsindustri för glasögon. Produktions- och innovationscentret på Frösön utanför Östersund är en av världens mest moderna och innovativa anläggningar för produktion av glasögon. 

Synsam plockar nu stegvis hem produktionen av alla sina varumärken från Asien till Östersund. Under hösten släpptes också Jämtö - den första svenskproducerade glasögonkollektionen.

– Att Jämtö skulle bli populär hade vi ju hoppats på, men att den skulle bli en fullkomlig försäljningssuccé och sälja slut var mer än vi hade vågat drömma om. Det är därför mycket roligt att vi nu fått lansera 18 nya modeller på marknaden och därmed tillmötesgå kundens önskan om glasögon tillverkade i Sverige av hållbara material som dessutom är väldigt snygga, säger Martin Daniels, vice vd och innovationschef för Synsam Group.

Läs hur Svea löste finansieringen av Synsams abonnemangsmodell 

Finansiering avgörande faktor

För att ha möjlighet att erbjuda kunderna ett cirkulärt glasögonabonnemang krävdes en smart finansieringsmodell. Synsam tog hjälp av Svea Bank som finansieringspartner.

– Redan 2017 när vi inledde vårt samarbete så var vår finansiering helt avgörande för att abonnemangstjänsten skulle få möjlighet att flyga, säger Ulrika Fornander, affärsområdeschef på Svea Bank.

Synsam sneglade på Netflix- eller Spotify-modellen där man betalar varje månad för det man nyttjar. 

– När Synsam kom till oss hade vi inte det som de ville ha ännu. Vi behövde skräddarsy en finansieringsmodell som inte fanns. Men vi har den här modiga ådran i båda bolagen, som du ofta förknippar med entreprenörer. För oss ligger det i vårt DNA, vi drivs ju av en entreprenör. Så vi hittade en unik lösning.

Tittar man i backspegeln kan man se att framgången beror på att både Svea och Synsam fått fokusera på det som de är bra på:

– Vi på Svea tar hand om administrationen och finansieringen och Synsam allt som är relaterat till kundernas ögonhälsa- och ögonmode. Den här lösningen har varit avgörande för deras tillväxtresa, säger Ulrika Fornander. 

Läs mer om Synsams Case hos Svea 

Mer från Svea Bank

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Svea Bank och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1180kr
Prenumerera