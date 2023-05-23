Hoppa till innehållet

Annons

OMXSPI

+0,01%

S&P 500

+0,02%

FTSE 100

+0,21%

DAX

-0,07%

NIKKEI

-0,42%

KIB - the first bank to launch Next Generation Biometric Cards from Zwipe to Visa Infinite clients

Pressrelease

Zwipe AS

OSLO, NORWAY and KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT – 23 May 2023 – Kuwait International Bank (KIB) takes the lead worldwide as the first commercial launch of biometric payment cards based on Zwipe’s platform. This innovative card will be offered to the elite VIP clients of the bank under the Visa Infinite Black product.

KIB is a public quoted bank operating since 1973 with around 20 branches across the country. The bank is amongst the fastest growing in Kuwait and always striving to make available for its clients the innovative financial solutions that best serve their needs.  

As part of this collaboration, Zwipe will deliver its Zwipe Pay solution for biometric payment cards, approved by VISA. This is the result of many years of developments and pilots conducted across several geographies in the past years. The cards will be produced by Inkript, one of the partners of Zwipe in the region.

According to Deema Al Mulaifi, Assistant General Manager of Operations at KIB, “KIB prides itself as a progressive Islamic bank that continues to offer its customers a unique banking experience enhanced by additional convenience and security. We are pleased to announce that our Black Banking segment customers can now enjoy innovative technology through the new biometric card, which is designed to provide convenience and ease of access with a high level of security against fraud attempts. The ability to continue delivering on-demand, tailored and innovative products and services to our customers is a unique mark that distinguishes KIB from others.”

“The Biometric Card feature has the potential to provide our customers with a new method that adds value to their lifestyle as they can request the Visa Infinite card and activate the fingerprint to make POS transactions with great ease. In addition to this secure and simple payment solution, which is in line with the Bank’s new authentication system, the Bank’s Black Banking segment customers enjoy a range of other premium banking benefits and exclusive rewards,” added Al Mulaifi.

Speaking on this partnership, Shashank Singh, Vice President and General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar at VISA said, “Visa is committed to developing and investing in emerging capabilities such as biometrics for the benefit of consumers. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Kuwait International Bank and Zwipe in bringing this innovative biometric card to consumers in Kuwait who can now enjoy a seamless, secure payment experience.”

Ramzi Saboury, General Manager for the MEA Region at Zwipe said, “We are proud and hounored that the latest generation of biometric cards based on Zwipe’s solution is commercially launched in Kuwait by KIB, taking the lead globally with this initiative. We appreciate the trust in Zwipe Pay that KIB has demonstrated by reaching this milestone. Visa also has been a key player and partner all the way, until the launch today. Zwipe Pay is providing best user experience from enrolment to payment, ensuring high level of security while protecting biometric data privacy.”
 

###

About KIB

Incorporated in 1973 and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”. Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.
To learn more, visit visamiddleeast.com/blog and follow @VisaCEMEA

About Zwipe
 

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with a global presence.

To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
20230523 KIB - the first bank to launch Next Generation Biometric Cards from Zwipe to Visa Infinite clients

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från Svea BankAnnons

Flyttade hem produktionen: ”Cirkulärt flöde är framtidens modell”

Synsams nya cirkulära Made in Sweden-vision – en internationell affär med bas på Frösön – har både väckt uppmärksamhet och gett goda resultat.

Läs mer om Synsams Case hos Svea

På knappt två år har Synsam gått från en vision: att flytta hem produktionen från Asien - till ett nybyggt produktions- och innovationscenter, ett lokalt team och en första kollektion glasögonbågar med namnet Jämtö producerade på plats på Frösön, utanför Östersund.

– Att Jämtökollektionen skulle bli populär hade vi ju hoppats på, men att den skulle bli en fullkomlig försäljningssuccé och sälja slut var mer än vi hade vågat drömma om. Det är därför mycket roligt att vi nu fått lansera 18 nya modeller på marknaden och därmed tillmötesgå kundens önskan om glasögon tillverkade i Sverige av hållbara material som dessutom är väldigt snygga, säger Martin Daniels, vice vd och innovationschef för Synsam Group.

Tittar man tillbaka i tiden har många svenska företag fokuserat på att flytta ut produktionen till lågkostnadsländer. Kanske var det just därför uppmärksamheten blev så stor när Synsam tog steget att flytta hem.

– Alla vill vara med! Initiativet berör så många. Det engagerar och väcker frågor, beundran och respekt. Det är roligt vilket gensvar vi har fått, säger Ida Geiler, vd för produktionscentret.

Läs hur Svea löste finansieringen av Synsams abonnemangsmodell

Att hyra bågar ligger rätt i tiden

Visionen Made in Sweden handlar inte bara om ett nytt produktionscenter utan om ett cirkulärt flöde där hela Synsams affär är en del av ett kretslopp.

– Det här är en medveten ambition om att i möjligaste mån införa cirkulära flöden i hela verksamheten. Vi eftersträvar ett kretslopp där produktion, konsumtion och återanvändning är sammanlänkat och transparent, säger Ida Geiler.

Ett viktigt kugghjul i ekosystemet är Synsams glasögonabonnemang. Synsams Lifestyle. Affären fortsätter stadigt att växa och vid slutet av 2022 fanns 511 000 abonnemangskunder.

– Abonnemanget är populärt. Vi såg en ökning med 30 procent under 2022 jämfört med året innan, säger Olle Söder, Managing Director Synsam Lifestyle.

För Synsam är abonnemanget ett unikt verktyg att bygga långsiktiga kundrelationer. Kunderna kallas regelbundet till synundersökningar och möten för byten av bågar.

– Under året lanserade vi en ny version av Synsam Lifestyles digitala plattform vilket gjort att vi nu når unga, barnfamiljer och pensionärer på ett ännu bättre sätt, säger Olle Söder.

Hjälper till med innovation och utveckling

– Många av dagens kunder ser över hur de själva kan bidra till mer hållbar konsumtion. Där är abonnemanget viktigt. Kunderna uppskattar att man hyr produkterna och lämnar tillbaka dem när man behöver nya, säger Olle Söder.

De glasögon som är i gott skick, när kunder byter bågar, säljs vidare i Synsams Recycling Outlets och de som inte längre kan användas återvinns istället. Allt tas om hand, från båge och glas till metalldelar. Råmaterialet blir sedan till Circular Collection. En glasögonkollektion gjord av återvunna bågar och återvunnet material från bågtillverkning.

– Vi vill hela tiden hjälpa till att leda kunderna rätt genom innovation och utveckling som vi själva tror på. Därför kortar vi ner sträckan som produkten färdas från produktion till kund men utvecklar också nya produkter och produktionstekniker. En viktig del som vi lägger stort fokus på är återvinning av spillet i produktionen. Råmaterialet är dyrbart så det är av yttersta vikt att ta tillvara på det och efter viss bearbetning återföra det som nytt råmaterial till produktionen. Ambitionen är att vara igång med detta cirkulära produktionsflöde på Frösön inom kort, säger Ida Geiler.

Och den cirkulära affärsmodellen har gett resultat om man frågar kunderna. Fyra år i rad har Synsam blivit korad till Sveriges mest hållbara optiker av svenska konsumenter.

Avgörande med rätt finansieringsmodell

För att ha möjlighet att erbjuda kunderna ett cirkulärt glasögonabonnemang krävdes en smart finansieringsmodell. Synsam tog hjälp av Svea Bank som finansieringspartner.

– Finansieringen var helt avgörande för att abonnemangstjänsten skulle få möjlighet att flyga. När Synsam kom till oss hade vi inte det som de ville ha ännu. Vi antog utmaningen och skräddarsydd en unik finansieringsmodell, säger Ulrika Fornander, affärsområdeschef på Svea Bank.

Upplägget fungerar så att Svea tar hand om administrationen och finansieringen och Synsam sköter allt som är relaterat till kundernas ögonhälsa- och ögonmode.

– Alla får helt enkelt fokusera på det som de gör bäst. Den här lösningen har varit avgörande för Synsams cirkulära tillväxtresa, säger Ulrika Fornander.

Läs mer om Synsams Case hos Svea

 

Mer från Svea Bank

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Svea Bank och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1180kr
Prenumerera