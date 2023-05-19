The Transport Series Accelerating

Dear Investors,

We are excited to share some great news with you regarding our latest game releases. Firstly, Shipping Manager has become the second-largest game in our portfolio, with monthly revenue expected to exceed DKK 700,000 in May. This is a significant achievement for us and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our development team.

Secondly, Train Manager, the upcoming release in our Transport Series, is generating a lot of interest among gamers. We have recently opened pre-registration for Train Manager on Google Play, and we are pleased to announce that we have already surpassed 250,000 pre-registrations. Train Manager offers a realistic and engaging simulation of managing a railway network, and we are confident that it will appeal to a wide range of players.

The success of Shipping Manager and the interest generated by Train Manager demonstrates the potential of our Transport Series and its ability to attract and retain a large player base.

We would also like to remind you that we will be hosting an Investor Day on May 22nd . This will be an excellent opportunity for you to meet with our board of directors, learn more about our company, and hear about our plans for the future. During this event, we will provide a comprehensive presentation on our ambitions to take the Transport Series up to a yearly revenue of DKK 100m+ in the future.

This announcement does not change our 2023 guidance.

Thank you for your continued support,

Søren Gleie, CEO, Trophy Games Development A/S





About Trophy Games

Trophy Games is an innovative, Denmark-based game studio who develops and publishes mobile and PC games.

Contact Information

Søren Gleie, CEO at Trophy Games - Email: soren@trophy-games.com

