The Transport Series Accelerating

Trophy Games

Dear Investors, 

We are excited to share some great news with you regarding our latest game releases. Firstly, Shipping Manager has become the second-largest game in our portfolio, with monthly revenue expected to exceed DKK 700,000 in May. This is a significant achievement for us and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our development team. 

Secondly, Train Manager, the upcoming release in our Transport Series, is generating a lot of interest among gamers. We have recently opened pre-registration for Train Manager on Google Play, and we are pleased to announce that we have already surpassed 250,000 pre-registrations. Train Manager offers a realistic and engaging simulation of managing a railway network, and we are confident that it will appeal to a wide range of players. 

The success of Shipping Manager and the interest generated by Train Manager demonstrates the potential of our Transport Series and its ability to attract and retain a large player base. 

We would also like to remind you that we will be hosting an Investor Day on May 22nd. This will be an excellent opportunity for you to meet with our board of directors, learn more about our company, and hear about our plans for the future. During this event, we will provide a comprehensive presentation on our ambitions to take the Transport Series up to a yearly revenue of DKK 100m+ in the future. 

This announcement does not change our 2023 guidance.

Thank you for your continued support, 

Søren Gleie, CEO, Trophy Games Development A/S


 

About Trophy Games

Trophy Games is an innovative, Denmark-based game studio who develops and publishes mobile and PC games.

Contact Information

Søren Gleie, CEO at Trophy Games - Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Press Release -The Transport Series Accelerating

Kardex avslöjar de tre hetaste lagertrenderna 2023

Störningar i försörjningsleden, ökande kundkrav och brist på arbetskraftsresurser tär idag på lagereffektiviteten inom industrin. Men det finns mycket att vinna med innovativa lösningar. Kardex årliga Trend Radar visar att moderna, automatiserade lagerlösningar, robotteknik och prediktiva analyser möjliggör ökad tillväxt och stora ekonomiska vinster. 

Kardex Trend Radar övervakar trender för att säkerställa att Kardex och dess kunder ligger i framkant när det gäller innovation. Baserat på interna resurser, branschexperter samt globala data presenterar Kardex sin rapport om lagerinsikter för 2023. Rapporten diskuterar de senaste intralogistiska trenderna, illustrerar vikten av att använda ny teknik och robotar för sin lagerautomation och prediktiv analys samt fokuserar på vilka moderna verktyg som kommer att säkerställa att lagren förblir effektiva och produktiva under 2023 och framåt.

3 heta trender: 

Flexibla lagerhanteringssystem

Flexibla och dynamiska system är nyckeln till att hantera lagerfluktuationer med snabbhet och precision, vilket möjliggör hög produkttillgänglighet och optimerar orderuppfyllelsen. Modulära och skalbara system anpassar sig sömlöst till verksamheten, vilket möjliggör intern expansion utan att tvinga fram omlokalisering.

Lagerautomation med robotar

Drivna av snabba tekniska framsteg och bättre överkomliga priser, går robotlösningar snabbt in i leveranskedjan. Robotar ger snabbhet och precision till kämpande processer över hela försörjningskedjan. De stöder processer med noll defekter, ökar produktiviteten och sänker kostnaderna samtidigt som de ökar flexibiliteten för att kunna möta kundernas snabbt förändrade behov.

Prediktiva analyser

Företag verkar idag i en värld som är alltmer osäker och föränderlig. Därför blir det allt viktigare att använda data, statistiska algoritmer och maskininlärning för att förutspå framtida händelser. I stället för stela processer kommer framtida beslut att fattas mer självständigt av system som använder algoritmer. Denna algoritmbaserade analysmetod kommer att möjliggöra flexiblare, snabbare och en mer kostnadseffektiv produktion. 

Företag världen över letar efter sätt att maximera sina interna resurser, och experter förväntar sig att den globala försäljningen av lagerautomation kommer att nå uppskattningsvis 39 miljarder euro år 2027 med en årlig tillväxttakt på cirka 15 procent.*

Kardex använder sofistikerad teknologi för att globalt övervaka över 2 700 maskiner genom sitt mjukvarusystem Kardex Connect. Branschledare förväntar sig att användningsgraden av prediktiv och preskriptiv analys för innovationer och teknik inom försörjningskedjan kommer att öka från 28 till 79 procent under de kommande fem åren.**

– Eftersom aldrig skådade utmaningar stör lagerprocesserna, övervakar Kardex noga lagerutmaningar och tekniktrender och anpassar lösningar för att se till att kundernas faciliteter förblir toppmoderna, säger Ruud Hoog, Senior Director Business Development.

Om Kardex

Vi är en av världens ledande tillverkare av lagerautomater och erbjuder våra kunder flexibla, skräddarsydda lagersystem. Kardex installerar och servar både enkla, skalbara lösningar och stora, helautomatiserade flöden för kunder inom bland annat e-handel, tillverkning, elektronik, fordons- och livsmedelsindustrin. www.kardex.com  

Läs Rapporten Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023   

* $41 Billion Global Warehouse Automation Market (2022 to 2027) - by Technology, In-dustry and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets. com | Business Wire

** Evolution to Revolution. Building the Supp-ly Chains of Tomorrow. 2022 MHI Annual Industry Report.

 

 

