The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences recognizes Swegreen's AIFOOD Project as a Top Research Project in Sweden on the IVA 100 List

Swegreen played a central role in the AIFOOD project’s cluster, which was led by Mälardalen University and financed by Vinnova. AIFOOD, an acronym for AI for sustainable food production from farm to fork, centered around the application of artificial intelligence in vertical farming, covering the entire production chain from production units to the end consumer. Over the course of two years, Mälardalen University, Research Institutes of Sweden, Sweco, Areim, Bjerking, ICA Focus, Paul Taylor Lanthandel, and Swegreen collaborated to develop AI-based solutions aimed at promoting sustainability and climate impact of hyper-local food production.

Marianne Dicander Alexandersson, IVA Board Member and Chairwoman of the steering committee, expressed her admiration for the exceptional research in Sweden, stating, "IVA's nomination committee has selected the most promising research projects of the year that have significant potential for business and societal impact."

Dr. Baran Çürüklü, Senior AI Lecturer at Mälardalen University and Project Manager of AIFOOD, emphasizes the importance of vertical farming's symbiotic relationship with host buildings in achieving energy and resource efficiency. Dr. Çürüklü highlighted AI's role as an enabling factor for scaling and developing innovations and expressed excitement about AIFOOD's recognition on the IVA 100 list.

‘’AIFOOD project helped us in introducing new critical AI functionalities to our innovative vertical farming operations. We had a leap and breakthroughs achieved in our nutrient management system that is now AI-driven but also data visualization, monitoring and control of the symbiosis and energy exchange with host buildings. I’d like to extend my gratitude to the MDU team for their professional efforts, all our project partners, and the Swedish Innovation Agency, Vinnova, for their support in enabling groundbreaking innovations and fostering global competitiveness for Swedish SMEs and startups through call such as ‘AI in the service of climate’.’’, Says Sepehr Mousavi, Swegreen's Chief Innovation Officer.

Link to the announcement: https://www.iva.se/det-iva-gor/utmarkelser/ivas-100-lista/ai-for-hallbar-matproduktion-fran-odling-till-gaffel/

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Sepehr Mousavi

Chief Innovation Officer, Swegreen

sepehr.mousavi@swegreen.se

Dr. Baran Çürüklü

Senior Lecturer and AIFOOD Project Leader, MDU

baran.curuklu@mdu.se

Caroline Martnell

Coordinator - Research, Education, and Innovation, IVA

caroline.martnell@iva.se

Press contact

