Reltime Unveils Revolutionary Wrapped FIAT and CBDC Service Set to Transform Global Financial Landscape

Oslo-based fintech firm, Reltime AS, has announced the groundbreaking launch of its unique Wrapped FIAT and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) services. This innovation will democratize digital currency access dramatically and redefine the global financial landscape by providing instantaneous, zero-cost transactions with immense trust that fiat currencies bring.

Reltime's innovative platform and SuperApp allows for the free creation and minting of digital 'wrapped' FIAT currencies, including but not limited to USD, EUR, CHF, GBP, INR, and the top 100 global currencies. This transformative service facilitates immediate currency exchange at no cost within Reltime's (and the World’s First) Layer 1 Proof of Authority blockchain, thus delivering unprecedented financial freedom to users worldwide.

In a further step towards fostering an inclusive, instant, efficient, and secure global financial ecosystem, Reltime's platform also empowers governments to generate and distribute their CBDCs globally.

Reltime has ingeniously integrated a unique Identity which enables users to execute transactions using a mobile phone number, email address, wallet address, or QR code, rendering digital transactions intuitive and user-friendly. With settlements completed within three seconds, the user experience is incredibly seamless.



Reltime offers merchants a free identity-based application, enabling businesses to accept digital payments both online and in stores. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize commerce by facilitating instant, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Reltime’s Proof of Deposit system is yet another groundbreaking alternative to traditional and costly On- and Off-Ramp methods.



Recognizing the growing significance of non-custodial wallets amidst regulatory changes and challenges faced by centralized blockchain systems, Reltime is committed to fostering an environment that combines security, transparency, and control for users, eliminating the need for intermediaries, further reducing costs and enhancing the user experience.



Reltime’s platform stands as a game-changer in the digital currency industry, bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance. With its unwavering commitment to accessibility, security, and innovation, Reltime is primed to forefront the world into a new era of digital finance.



About Reltime AS:

Reltime AS is an innovative technology company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. With a resolute focus on innovation, regulation, B2B2C requirement with fast sprint delivery from design-, implementation- and deployment. Reltime is dedicated to reshaping the global financial landscape through its state-of-the-art digital currency solutions. All IPs and technologies have been developed from the ground, this includes both Layer-1 Proof of Authority blockchain and the total framework of service on top.

To learn more, visit www.reltime.com

Press Contact:

Bishwajit Choudhary

Chief Commercial Officer

bc@reltime.com

+47 915 80 847

