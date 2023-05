Vasakronan chooses Payer’s payment platform to strengthen their service offering

Vasakronan will initially use Payer's solutions for business related to Arena, Vasakronan's co-working offering. By leveraging Payer's expertise in digital payments, Vasakronan will be able to provide customers with a seamless payment experience, and in the longer term also aiming to streamline financial operations and reduce administration and costs. The partnership is an important step in Vasakronan's journey towards customer-centric solutions that drives internal efficiency and demonstrates Vasakronan’s leadership in the real estate industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vasakronan", said Markus Jansson, Chief Product Officer at Payer. "Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional experiences to our customers and their clients, and this partnership allows us to build on that commitment by implementing Payer’s platform to help Vasakronan digitise their operations aiming at strengthening their service offer."

Payer's Chief Executive Officer, Peder Berge, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Vasakronan, a company that shares our dedication to innovation and customer success. Our platform is designed to deliver flexible and cutting-edge API based B2B payment solutions that help businesses optimise their operations and create value for themselves and their customers. We are confident that our partnership with Vasakronan will drive success for both our companies and create new opportunities for growth."

Through their partnership, Vasakronan and Payer show the importance of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity in delivering solutions with a quick time to market in today's fast-paced business environment. By combining their strengths, the companies are well-positioned to create significant value for corporate customers and drive innovation in the property industry.

For more information, please contact:

Jelena Kitanovic, Chief Revenue Officer

+46 (0) 70-010 59 06

jelena.kitanovic@payer.eu

