Etihad Airways wins "Best Frequent Flyer Programme award" at the Business Traveller 2023 Awards

"There is no better moment for us as a technology partner with our clients, in this case Etihad Airways, than when our clients’ customers awards programs for being the best in class.

We have worked with the Etihad team for several years and seeing Etihad continuing to win awards for innovation and customer experience in Miles on the Go is really motivating for us as the technology partner behind the program. Big congratulations to everyone at Etihad for yet another reward” Comments Peter Kisbye, CEO and founder of Loyal Solutions

Loyal Solutions technology powers some of the world’s largest loyalty programs with SaaS solutions for Payment-Linked-Loyalty, including SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Air Canada, Accor All, Yas Mall, Qatar Airways, Marriott Bonvoy, The Danish and Norwegian Auto Associations, Darna by Aldar, Emirates Skywards, Visa VMLS globally and many others.



For additional informatio, please contact:

Peter Kisbye,CEO

+45 21 28 69 60

pki@loyalsolutions.eu

