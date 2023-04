DDM Holding AG publishes its 2022 Annual report

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) today published its 2022 Annual report. The document is available on the DDM Group's website, www.ddm-group.ch.

DDM currently intends to publish financial information on the following dates in 2023:

Interim report January – March 2023: 30 May 2023

Annual General Meeting 2023: 29 June 2023

Interim report January – June 2023: 31 August 2023

Interim report January – September 2023: 30 November 2023