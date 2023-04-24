Development update: Autogun Heroes strong performance continued

“We have continued to see exceptional results with Autogun Heroes. The new data especially from iOS further supports our earlier conclusions and increases our excitement about the long-term potential with the game.” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games.

Autogun Heroes has a strong long-term retention. The 30 days retention has been trending upwards, currently at 6% with a steady curve beyond that. The monetisation is the strongest part of the game with users converting to paying customers already during the first three days of playing. The game monetises through in-app purchases (IAP) and by displaying ads. The combined Net ARPDAU (Average Revenue Per Daily Active User after store fees) has been trending upwards and sits currently at 0,45 EUR on Android and 0,63 EUR on iOS. Most of the revenue comes from the IAP’s as a result of strong monetisation mechanics. The daily conversion to IAP purchases has been above 4,5%. The Ad ARPDAU has been above 0,10 EUR trending upwards as a result of a very strong daily Ad conversion of +60% and with +6 daily Ad impressions per user.

These performance metrics result in the strong ROAS curve (Return On Ad Spend) which shows how the game returns revenue after investing in paid user acquisition. The game starts to return revenue already during the day1, and at day14 the return has already been well above 30%. Overall, the payback window from user acquisition is in 60-90 days.

“Our strategy is designed to seek for winners based on our data-driven process. Our team here is very excited that we have such a winner in our hands now.” concludes Jussi Tähtinen.

Nitro Games has today opened the game also in Sweden. COO Jussi Immonen will join the webcast today to talk more about the exceptional results with the game.

24 April 2023 09:30 (Europe/Stockholm)

Details of event: https://financialhearings.com/event/44213

Language: English

Activity: Webcast

Webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/nitro-games-q1-2023

Questions via email: info@nitrogames.com

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Release





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



