Novedo publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022

"2022 was Novedo's second year of operation and the Group has shown continued solid growth and profitability during the year. At year-end, Novedo consisted of some 20 prominent B2B companies with operations in Denmark, Estonia and Sweden. Companies with a balanced mix of offerings and a solid and diversified customer base in three segments: Industry, Infrastructure and Installation & Services. At the end of February 2023, Novedo completed two additional company acquisitions, after which the Group's pro forma sales amounted to approximately SEK 2.7 billion with a pro forma EBITA of approximately SEK 300 million", says Per-Johan Dahlgren, President & CEO in his CEO statement.

The English version of the company's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 will be published on or about 28 April 2023 on www.novedo.se/en.

As part of Novedo's efforts to reduce the company's environmental impact, the Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 will only be available in digital format.

For more information, please contact:

Per-Johan Dahlgren

President & CEO

per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se

Mobile: +46 (0)705 97 06 44









This information is such that Novedo Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. Information was submitted for publication, through the contact person's agency set out above, at 10:00 CEST on April 21, 2023.

