Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2023

First quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

Sales decreased by 3% in the quarter while the gross margin increased from 40% to 42%, compared with the corresponding quarter in 2022.

Performance Masterbatch revenue was in line with the corresponding quarter in 2022 and Performance Chemical’s revenue decreased by 6%, compared with the corresponding quarter in 2022.

Received approval for the use of NEXAMITE in bottles and food packaging in Japan

Obtained extended overdraft facility to SEK 20 m (SEK 11.5 m).

Financials during the first quarter 2023:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 52,234,000 (53,913,000).

The gross margin amounted to 42% (40%) during the quarter.

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 119,000 (1,690,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 28,339,000 (22,875,000).

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK 10,698,000 (5,404,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.02) for the quarter.

Lomma 20 April 2023

The Board of Directors

These financial statements haven’t been reviewed by the Company´s auditor.

Presentation:

Nexam Chemical presents the interim report for the first quarter 2023 on April the 20th at 11:00 CET.

The presentation will be held in Swedish via the following link: https://youtube.com/live/AQQ2TFNek-k.

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact:

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:18 CET on 20th of April 2023.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

EN_Nexam-Kvartalsrapport Q1 2023 A





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se