Toke Kjær Juul has been appointed Nordomatic Group's CEO, effective June 1st, 2023. Nordomatic is Europe's leading integrator of Smart Buildings, with sites and operations in six countries, serving customers in 26 countries. The technical solutions integrate and manage buildings' indoor climate and energy consumption. Nordomatic aims to accelerate the market change towards open technologies, climate, and social sustainability to create a sustainable future. Nordomatic has a turnover of around SEK 1,4 billion and over 750 employees. In 2022, more than 130 000 tons of CO2 emissions were avoided by Nordomatic's customers.

Commenting on the appointment of Toke Kjær Juul, Nordomatic's chairman of the board, Magnus Agervald, said,

─ Toke has done a fantastic job as Country Director in Denmark and Country Director in Sweden. We are delighted that he has accepted the position of Group CEO. We expect Toke's powerful leadership style will continue to create exceptional customer value and results. Also, we would like to thank our resigning CEO, Olov Schagerlund, for his impressive achievements of more than 12 years of fast growth and value creation.

Toke is an experienced leader with an impressive 25-year track record in the Smart Buildings industry. He joined Nordomatic in 2016 when Nordomatic acquired his family company Dominus A/S. Toke served as Country Director in Denmark until 2021 and later as Country Director in Sweden and Deputy Group CEO. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance, business & administration. As part of Nordomatic, Toke has established a collaborative culture in multiple company areas, with solid revenue growth and market-leading profitability. Toke is fast-moving and results-oriented, and he keeps people motivated and passionate about the journey.

"I am deeply honoured by this appointment. Nordomatic has an exceptional team of talented individuals. Together with our leading solutions, we can leverage to assist our customers in navigating the rapidly evolving Smart Buildings market. We have an extraordinary opportunity to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and make the real estate market more sustainable."- says Toke Kjær Juul, newly appointed Group CEO of Nordomatic.

The current Group CEO, Olov Schagerlund, resigns after 12 years of service:

"It has been a remarkable journey with more than 20% compound annual growth, from 65 to 750 top-performing colleagues in a decade. I will carry many wonderful memories from rewarding meetings and extraordinary achievements. I think we have created something truly unique with Nordomatic, a lean and mean innovation machine that generates employee- and customer value at very high levels. I am very optimistic about the outlook, Toke is an excellent choice for the CEO position, and I am sure that Nordomatic is in the best hands." – Says Olov Schagerlund

A recruitment process for the Country Director Sweden position is promptly initiated.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Agervald, +46 70 682 46 66, magnus@agervald.se

Toke Juul,+45 53 74 04 05, toke.juul@nordomatic.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Nordomatic Group - press - CEO April 17-04-23-16 30





