To help companies improve their digital products, GWEN has launched new products: Insights and Engage

GWEN Insights is an analytics and reporting tool that provides businesses with actionable insights into user behavior. With Insights, companies can identify trends, track user journeys, and analyze user feedback to make data-driven decisions that enhance the customer experience. The GWEN platform features intuitive dashboards and visualizations, making it easy for businesses to understand and act on customer insights.

GWEN Engage is a gamification product within the GWEN platform that enables businesses to engage users in real-time through multiple mechanics, including levels, achievements, and missions. Engage allows digital products to enhance user journeys and tailor rewards based on users' preferences, behavior, and history. The platform also includes gamification template capabilities, enabling businesses to facilitate the implementation of gamification thus the ability to focus on other strategic initiatives.

"We're excited to launch these new products as they align with our mission to help businesses build stronger relationships with their users, Insights and Engage will provide businesses with the tools they need to gain a deeper understanding of their users and deliver personalized experiences that drive user engagement." said Carl Bjerkne, CEO of GWEN.

Insights and Engage are now available for businesses of all sizes.

Carl Bjerkne

CEO

+46 70-985 32 82

carl@insertcoin.se

Peter Luts

CMO

+46 70-950 22 13

peter@gwenplatform.com

