Hamlet Pharma achieves full funding from the European Commission

After this positive report, the Commission will now transfer to Hamlet Pharma a sum of about 300 000 EUR to be used for the bladder cancer project. This final payment to Hamlet Pharma will be made during 2023. In total, Hamlet Pharma will have received 2.2 Million EUROS as part of the EIC Accelerator program of the European Commission.

This payment from the European Commission illustrates the competitiveness of Hamlet Pharma on the international stage and the good will created by our achievements and hard work.

For more information, contact

Catharina Svanborg, Chairman and founder of Hamlet Pharma, +46-709 42 65 49

Catharina.svanborg@med.lu.se

Martin Erixon, CEO of Hamlet Pharma, +46-733 00 43 77

martin.erixon@hamletpharma.com

Website: www.hamletpharma.com.

About Hamlet Pharma AB

Hamlet Pharma, whose shares are listed on the Spotlight Stock Market, is a company engaged in drug development based on a tumor-killing protein-lipid complex, HAMLET, formed from two natural and harmless molecules found in breast milk. The development aims to produce preparations that are primarily to be used for the treatment and prevention of cancer diseases. Alpha1H is the synthetic variant of HAMLET, which enabled the development of the substance for clinical trials. Hamlet Pharma is conducting clinical development work with Alpha1H in patients with bladder cancer, a difficult to cure and costly form of cancer. The company is also developing Alpha1H for the treatment of brain tumors and is currently conducting a Technical Evaluation of BAMLET and intends, if the evaluation turns out positive, to create conditions suitable for the continued development of BAMLET.

