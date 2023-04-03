Chess Champs focuses on the creator economy and has partnered with international artists for Champions Chess Tour 2023 season.



As the NFT industry undergoes significant changes, Chess Champs is taking a stand to protect creativity and intellectual property. Chess Champs will be providing a platform for talented artists to showcase their work to the world and tap into the chess community, Chess Champs hopes to protect the future of vibrant creativity.



Michael Jeppesen - “There are such fantastic artists around the world and we want to protect the future of such vibrant creativity. Our platform will provide talent the opportunity to be shown to the world and tap into the chess community via our unique partnership with Chess.com.”

The 2023 season will feature eight fan edition NFT art trophies, each designed by a different artist. The artists are given complete creative freedom to interpret the game of chess and create their own unique designs. The lineup of international artists is truly exciting, including major names such as Danvillage aka Daniel Sulzberg and Ilo Kunst , who have built sizable followings and collector bases.

The basic premise of the trophy design is entirely up to each artist where they are given a blank canvas so to speak. Each artist will be allowed to interpret the game of chess and create their own work based on their personal inspiration drawn from one of the oldest games ever played.

The chesschamps.io website has been redesigned to meet the expected NFT calendar drop format, which is well-known in the industry. The lineup of artists will be teased in each drop and revealed only a week prior to the actual auction launch.



In addition to their artistic value, the NFT art trophies also retain utility where holders of each trophy will be awarded tickets to the final tournament at the end of the year.

Chess Champs is committed to supporting the creator economy and protecting the future of vibrant creativity.



