Florian Nowotny to resign as CEO of DDM

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that Florian Nowotny has informed the Board that he has decided to step down from his position as CEO. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Nowotny for his commitment and his valuable contribution to the Company.

Dr. Andreas Tuczka (Chairman of the Board of Directors) will assume the role of Executive Chairman on an interim basis and lead the company together with Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer, and Alessandro Pappalardo, Chief Investment Officer, until a permanent CEO-successor is announced. Florian Nowotny has agreed to ensure a smooth hand over of his role and will remain as an advisor during a transition period.

The information in this report requires DDM Holding AG to publish the information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 3 April 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

