Best Casino Bonuses in New Zealand: Your Guide to Winning Big

The demand for casino bonuses in New Zealand has doubled in recent years, which clearly shows that more and more Kiwis are looking for good casino bonuses and not just a good online casino.

But online casinos can be a bit confusing if you look at the 100s of gaming sites available and all of them have different bonuses.

What exactly is a good bonus? What types of bonuses are offered and how do you choose the best one? We want to help more players get answers to this in this article.

What types of bonuses are offered?

It may seem like there are 100's of different bonuses but in reality there are only a few different types of bonuses online.

These are as follows:

1. Welcome bonus

A welcome bonus is a bonus package that new customers receive at the casino either the first time you make a deposit or the first 2,3,4 deposits. This bonus is usually the biggest because it is the first time a customer tries the casino, of course you want to offer the player the best bonus. It is also a reason why many players go from casino to casino to collect the welcome package.



2. Free spins

This bonus can belong to several categories in the bonus world. It can be part of a welcome bonus where you get, for example, 500 NZD + 100 free spins extra. It can also be a no deposit free spins bonus. A bonus like this is, as the name suggests, completely free and does not require a deposit from new members on the site. All you have to do is register an account with the casino and you will get a number of free spins to try the casino with.



3. Cashback

A third type of bonus is a so-called cashback bonus. A bonus like this works like you make a deposit, play and if you lose, you get a % back.



4. Reload bonus

A reload bonus is like a welcome bonus only that a reload bonus is only given to customers who have already played before.



But...casino bonuses can be divided into even more categories. One of the most popular are bonuses without wagering requirements. Turnover requirement is something that the vast majority of casino bonuses have both welcome bonuses and reload bonuses...

What is wager requirements?

To understand this category, one must first understand what turnover requirements are. In short, it is a requirement that most bonuses have attached to them.

Means that when you receive a casino bonus, you must meet this turnover requirement before the casino can pay out your winnings. Until then, your money is locked with the casino.

Experienced players have a good grasp of which turnover requirements apply and how to meet the requirement, but for most it can instead be a "pain in the ass", which is why we at New Zealand casinos always recommend no wager bonuses for beginners.

No wager bonuses work like this:



You make a deposit of, for example, 100 NZD and get 200 NZD to play with. As soon as you have made a spin on a slot machine, you can request to have your winnings paid out.



You cannot have your bonus paid out, but you can have any winnings you win with the bonus paid out immediately with no requirements.

Ok, so there are several different bonus types and these can then be divided into even more categories, but what differentiates them is basically their conditions?

Exactly, for example a live casino bonus is either a welcome bonus or a reload bonus. The reason we call it a live casino bonus is because it has different terms. It can, for example, only be used in the live casino and usually has different wagering requirements than the slots bonus.

How do you choose the best ones?

First, of course, you need to know which bonuses are offered.

How to choose best casino bonus online:

1. If you have never played casino online and want to try it for the very first time, we recommend that you start by claiming a no deposit bonus that is 100% risk-free. Theese bonuses are also called for sign up bonuses since you only have to sign up to claim them.

2. When you feel ready to claim your first bonus, choose a wager-free bonus.

3. When you are a slightly more experienced player who knows how bonuses with requirements work, you can start comparing all bonuses. The best one is determined by two things. How high the bonus's wagering requirement is and what amount you intend to deposit.

Here are a few examples:

Bonus 1: You deposit 100 NZD and receive a 100% bonus up to 1000 NZD. You get 200 NZD in total. That the maximum bonus is NZD 1000 does not give you any extra value.

Bonus 2: You deposit NZD 100 but choose a 500% bonus and get NZD 600 to play with. As you can see, you get a lot more money to play with.

You deposit NZD 100 but choose a 500% bonus and get NZD 600 to play with. As you can see, you get a lot more money to play with. Bonus 3: You deposit 500 NZD and receive a bonus of 100% up to 100 NZD. You get 600 NZd to play with. That is, if you make a larger deposit, you should take a bonus that maximizes your bonus, for example 100% up to 500 NZD, then you would have received 1000

Top 3 casino bonuses to claim

Best no deposit bonus for Kiwis

Best no deposit bonus for Kiwis

Some casinos offer 25 free spins with no deposit requirements to all new members from New Zealand.

Best no wager bonus for Kiwis

Best no wager bonus for Kiwis

Some casinos offer 50 wager-free spins to all new depositing customers from New Zealand, with exclusive packages of up to 80 free spins with no wagering requirements. Only a NZD 10 deposit required!

Best welcome bonus for Kiwis

Best welcome bonus for Kiwis

The best welcome bonuses typically offer either around 2000 NZD and 150 free spins or a 500% bonus. Which of these is best for you depends on whether you intend to deposit a large amount of money or a smaller one.

Find the best bonus for you, here!

What about casino without a bonus?

It is important to know that you can play at any online casino and choose not to receive their bonus. If the casino is good, for example, has a bonus with wagering requirements and you don't like playing with a wagering requirement, you can just choose to play without your bonus.

If you play without the bonus, you have no wagering requirements and can always withdraw all your winnings exactly when you want, but you miss out on e.g.

Wanna learn more about casino bonuses?

There are many sources online where you can learn all about how casino bonuses work and compare the best options. Communities for players exist where you can be inspired, ask and answer questions from other casino players. Explanation videos are also available about how bonuses and online casinos work!

​​​​

Play responsibly

Gambling for money can be addictive. Play responsibly. 18+ applies!

Gamblingtherapy.org | Gambling Helpline New Zealand: 0800 654 655

Team NewZealandCasinos.nz

