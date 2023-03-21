Annons

Zwipe AS - Final results of the Rights Issue

Zwipe AS

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO RUSSIA, BELARUS, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN ZWIPE AS. SEE THE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" SECTION BELOW

OSLO, NORWAY – 21 MARCH 2023 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Zwipe AS (the "Company") on 6 March 2023 regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully guaranteed rights issue of 20,862,047 new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares"), at a subscription price of NOK 4.80 per share, raising gross proceeds of NOK 100,137,825.60 (the "Rights Issue").

The subscription period for the Rights Issue expired at 16:30 hours CET yesterday, on 20 March 2023.

The Company received subscriptions for a total of 14,308,313 Offer Shares, corresponding to 68.59% of the Offer Shares, during the subscription period for the Rights Issue.

The allocation of the Offer Shares in the Rights Issue has now been completed on the basis of the allocation criteria resolved by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company in connection with the approval of the Rights Issue, and as set out in the prospectus prepared for the Rights Issue dated 1 March 2023 (the "Prospectus").

The board of directors of the Company has allocated a total of 20,862,047 Offer Shares in the Rights Issue, of which 14,308,313 Offer Shares were allocated based on subscriptions received in the subscription period (which includes subscriptions made by the underwriters during the subscription period) and the remaining 6,553,734 Offer Shares were allocated to the underwriters for the Rights Issue.

Notifications of conditionally allocated Offer Shares and the corresponding subscription amount to be paid by each subscriber not yet having paid for their subscriptions are expected to be distributed tomorrow, on 22 March 2023. Payment for the allocated Offer Shares falls due on 24 March 2023 in accordance with the payment procedures described in the Prospectus.

The Offer Shares may not be transferred or traded before all Offer Shares have been fully paid for and the share capital increase pertaining to the Rights Issue has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). Subject to timely payment of the entire subscription amount in the Rights Issue, the Company expects that the share capital increase pertaining to the Rights Issue will be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on or about 28 March 2023. Under the same conditions, allocated Offer Shares are expected to be delivered on or about 29 March 2023 through the facilities of VPS and on or about 31 March 2023 through the facilities of Euroclear. Trading in the Offer Shares on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected to commence on or about 28 March 2023 and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on or about 31 March 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Danielle Glenn, CFO and Head of IR

E-mail: ir@zwipe.com

Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 on 21 March 2023.

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence.

To learn more, visit http://www.zwipe.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release neither contains nor constitutes an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Zwipe. No action has been taken and no action will be taken to permit an offer to the public in any jurisdictions other than Norway and Sweden. The invitation to interested persons to subscribe for shares in Zwipe will only take place through the Prospectus published by Zwipe on 3 March 2023. This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the aforementioned Prospectus.

The information contained in this press release may not be disclosed, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, within or to the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Russia, Belarus or any other jurisdiction where such action would be illegal, subject to legal restrictions or require measures other than those that follow from Norwegian and Swedish law. Actions contrary to this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation. No shares or other securities of Zwipe have been registered, and no shares or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933 from time to time ("Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and pursuant to the securities laws of the relevant state or other jurisdiction in the United States. This communication is distributed to and directed solely to persons in the United Kingdom who are (i) professional investors falling within the scope of Article 19(5) of the U.K. from time to time in force; Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 ("the Order") or (ii) high net worth subjects and other persons to whom this notice may lawfully be addressed, who are subject to Article 49(2)(a)-(d) ) in the Order (all such persons are collectively referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons may not act on or rely on the information in this communication. An investment or investment measure referred to in this communication is only possible for Relevant Persons and will only be completed with Relevant Persons. Persons who disseminate this communication must themselves ensure that such dissemination is permitted.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that refer to the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies and opportunities as well as the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the inclusion of expressions such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should" "could" and, in each case, negations thereof, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will occur or that they are accurate. As these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual result or outcome may, for many different reasons, differ materially from what appears in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other material factors may cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not warrant that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct and any reader of the press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressed or implied herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to revise, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events occurring or circumstances occurring with respect to the contents of this press release, except as required by law or Euronext Growth Oslo's or Nasdaq First North Growth Markets' regulations for issuers.

