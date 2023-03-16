Hetzner Online upgrades to 400G with Smartoptics open line systems

Hetzner Online, with hundreds of thousands of servers in operation, is one of the largest data center operators in Europe. With data centers in Germany and Finland as well as two locations in the US, Hetzner Online provides multi-redundant network connections to important internet exchanges.

To support growth, Hetzner Online sought a cost-effective upgrade path to 400G for interconnecting its two core sites in Germany. The Smartoptics DCP-M Open Line System and embedded optics were chosen to run 8 times 400G on each of two fiber links. Ease of deployment and use were important factors for Hetzner Online.

“After carefully analyzing the best way to upgrade our core network to 400G, we concluded that the Smartoptics embedded approach had clear cost and simplicity advantages. We were also impressed with how fast and easy it was to turn up and manage the units. This plug-and-play setup, simple operation and vast flexibility of the Smartoptics open line system give us confidence that the solution is scalable and future-proof. This is crucial as we continue to grow and offer even more high-performance and competitive hosting services to our customers,” says Martin Fritzsche, Head of Network, Hetzner Online.

This is a time of energy price turbulence around the world, especially in Germany. In this environment, optimizing power consumption is important for data center operators like Hetzner Online to remain competitive. This is well aligned with the focus of Smartoptics on energy-efficient optical networking solutions.

“At Smartoptics, we work hard to create innovative solutions for multiple types of network architectures. This means challenging traditional methods, such as unnecessarily heavy transponders and line systems with unwanted license fee costs. Sometimes, transponders are not even needed at all. In Hetzner Online’s case, combining embedded optics with our latest energy-efficient open line systems has the advantage of reducing the overall optical networking footprint and power consumption. With greater urgency to cut energy costs than ever before, especially in the heart of Europe, I’m pleased to see that we can make a difference together with Hetzner Online,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO, Smartoptics.

About Smartoptics

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com/





About Hetzner Online

Hetzner Online, with hundreds of thousands of servers in operation, is one of the largest data center operators in Europe. Since its founding in 1997, Hetzner Online has provided private and business customers with powerful hosting products and reliable IT infrastructure. By combining its strengths in innovative technology, attractive prices, expert support, and flexible customer service, Hetzner Online has expanded its market both within and outside Germany and Europe. Hetzner Online, a German company, owns and operates its own high tech data centers in Nuremberg and Falkenstein (both in Germany) and in Helsinki, Finland, and it recently added new locations in Ashburn, Virginia and Hillsboro, Oregon (USA).

For additional information about Hetzner Online, please visit https://www.hetzner.com/





