ALTAAL EXPANDS WITH LONDON OFFICE

(STOCKHOLM) – Altaal, the Nordic alternative investment manager within real assets, announced today that it is opening an office in London as part of its strategy to operate out of local competence hubs in selected European cities.

Altaal

“London is the centre for the European investment market and the gateway for international capital targeting trending investment themes such as our niche platforms.” says Stefan Gattberg, Co-Founder Altaal

Heading Altaal in London will be Niels Christoffersson, who will be operational from April 2023. Niels has ten years of real estate private equity experience, most recently as a senior member of the investment team at Oxenwood Real Estate. Prior to that he was part of HighBrook Investors, Forum Partners and CBRE Capital Advisors. Niels holds a master’s degree in Real Estate Economics and Finance from London School of Economics.

"The ongoing disruption in the market will pave the way for new niche investors free from portfolio legacy to act on Nordic and European opportunities as they emerge. Altaal has demonstrated its ability to identify and build platforms around green performing assets in Brussels, Helsinki and Stockholm and I hope to add significantly to that success story from London.” says Niels Christoffersson, Partner Altaal, London

To support the international expansion, Jakob Dahlstedt joins the London business arm of Altaal as Executive Board Member. Jakob is Founding Partner of TEAL Capital and has over 15 years of international real estate experience from Rothschild & Co, Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse. Jakob holds a master’s degree in Finance from Stockholm School of Economics.

"London is the financial heart of Europe which presents exciting investment opportunities as well as access to global capital targeting alternative investments. Altaal offers a unique approach to alternative investing with its operational niched platforms and their approach to sustainability, combining purpose with profit.” says Jakob Dahlstedt, Executive Board Member Altaal, London

"I am confident that Niels and Jakob will add value to our team and have a positive impact on our strategy going forward.” says Henrik Schmidt, Co-Founder Altaal

Altaal is a Nordic investment firm for alternatives operating through private market platforms built on knowledge and societal changes. The firm focuses on real assets with inflation hedged income coupled with positive ESG impact potential. We manage a portfolio of high-performing green assets across Europe. To learn more about Altaal, visit altaal.com and follow @Altaal on social media.

Henrik Schmidt
+46 703 999 770
henrik.schmidt@altaal.com

Stefan Gattberg
+46 762 928 450
stefan.gattberg@altaal.com
 

