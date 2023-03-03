Adopteq brings on a new Sales Director in Germany to accelerate growth - Hiring Announcement

Adopteq has been growing rapidly, and as a natural next step in their growth strategy to enable more customers and partners in the German speaking region, we are happy to announce the recruitment and onboarding of a DACH focused Sales Director. Ralph brings over 25 years of experience from large enterprises such as IBM (who owned Lotus Domino before selling it to HCL in 2018), where he spent over 5 years as a Software Client Sales Leader in the collaboration space.

"We are really excited to have Ralph join us to further drive our expansion in the DACH markets as we continue to enable more customers and partners in region. Ralph brings a track record of success working with large Enterprises and enable them to achive their strategic goals and will fit well into our strategy to continue expand and grow in the DACH region. Having Ralph in the team allows us to work more closely both customers and partners in that region, which I am sure will be much appreciated by them to increase success in their Domino Transformation journeys going forward" - Viktor Jansson Sales and Partner Manager

Welcome to the team Ralph!

The Adopteq way

Adopteq has over 30+ years of experience within the industry and is working with companies and organizations across the world. We enable our clients to efficiently Assess, Migrate, Archive, and Transform their data to Microsoft 365, and thereafter offer e-learnings to also successfully onboard your users into the new applications platforms. Adopteq offers predictable, scalable and flexible solutions for Enterprise Transformations that are safe, time-saving, and cost-effective.

Migration of Domino applications to another platform is time-consuming and complex. We enable efficient transformation through a combination of the right products and experience to Migrate, Archive and Transform data from your existing platforms to new solutions such as Microsoft Azure, SharePoint & Power Platform, all with minimized downtime and efforts for the business. This includes our latest strategic products that enables customers to seamlessly archive their Lotus Notes/Domino databases to any target, including Azure, AWS, Google Cloud or On-prem, in a future-proof manner.

Contact us to discuss your Applications Transformation goals!

Viktor Jansson / Sales Director / (c) +46735270724

www.adopteq.com / Viktor.jansson@adopteq.com

Ralph Borgmann / Sales Director DACH

www.adopteq.com / Ralph.borgmann@adopteq.com

